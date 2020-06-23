Eagle-eyed Glastonbury fans have noticed a flurry of activity on the festival’s official webcam, sparking speculation that a special broadcast from Worthy Farm could still take place this weekend.

The legendary festival’s 2020 edition was cancelled due to coronavirus earlier this year, with the BBC subsequently unveiling a celebratory run of programming across Glastonbury weekend (June 24-28) in its place.

However, GlastoFestFeed now notes that a selection of white lorries arrived on site this morning (June 23), with one bearing a striking similarity to an outside broadcast truck.

It has sparked speculation that a special on-site broadcast could still take place, although the broadcaster is yet to comment on the rumours.

One Twitter user commented: “I’d be very surprised if they didn’t broadcast something live from the site over the weekend.”

So looking at the @bbcglasto's webcam – It appears a few vehicles have pulled up at Worthy Farm this morning… and we’re not talking farm tractors here… 🤔 – – –#Glastonbury2020 #Glastonbury #Glasto

The BBC’s Glastonbury programming schedule over the weekend also includes space for several special guests, which means we could still potentially see some performances from Worthy Farm after all.

This comes after the festival shared a “virtual line-up” collating the upcoming coverage and online content that will be available in celebration of its 50th-anniversary.

Topped by the BBC’s extensive coverage plan, the online bill includes 2020 mainstage Spotify playlists, a portal allowing punters to upload their photo memories and the recently announced V&A online exhibition.

Fans will also be able to explore individual Glastonbury areas such as Block 9, The Common, The Glade and Unfairground – who will each be offering up live-streams and new content over the weekend.

R.A.E has also been announced as the winner of Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition 2020. Organisers opted to go ahead with the annual contest as planned, unveiling the results via Twitter instead of their usual ceremony at Pilton Working Men’s Club.