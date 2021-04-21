Glastonbury Festival invites fans to design flags for livestream event

Glastonbury Festival has invited fans to design a flag for its upcoming ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ livestream event.

‘Live At Worthy Farm’ takes place on May 22-23 and is described as a “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”, with performances from Coldplay, Haim, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Jorja Smith and IDLES.

For the event, Glastonbury are now looking for fans to make homemade flags that they can feature in the broadcast.

On their website, festival organisers are asking for flags that celebrate “diversity [and] equality across all communities; A cleaner, greener, fairer world; Love; All colours of the rainbow and Freedom to protest.”

We'd love you to design a flag to be used during our Live At Worthy Farm global livestream! Info / brief at https://t.co/NTwoE4f3R7 pic.twitter.com/80Lfb2GdXu — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 21, 2021

They added: “We want them to be as homemade as possible – all artistic abilities are welcome, just be creative and get your craft on. They can be tie-dye, stitched, painted…anything! Just make them as bright and colourful as you can.

“Flags should be made of material – preferably cotton – and definitely not paper or cardboard. Please don’t glue / attach anything to them, especially not plastic. Please do not use glitter of any kind. Everything must be stitched and fully secured, as your flag could be flying in the wind.”

On the Glastonbury website here, you can find a guide to the size and dimensions of the flag along with details of where to send your flag to.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing what you come up with!” They added.

Explaining last month what to expect on the livestream event, organiser Emily Eavis said: “We are going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm – the woods, the railway line, the stone circle, the pyramid, and it’s going to build into this epic journey around the site into the night.”