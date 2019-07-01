To be fair, it's not the first place you'd flock to...

The teenage dream at Glastonbury is blagging into the mythical Valhalla of celebrity and sex, backstage between the two main stages, where you imagine Slowthai is licking liquid acid off the buttocks of various Fat White Families and Lizzo is dancing on the tables with Robert Smith and Kylie. Come your 20s, you become more interested in seeking out the obscure nooks and crannies of the place – the Rabbit Holes and underground piano bars, places for the in-the-know. Or hitting NYC Downlow in your most luminous tutu.

But there is one place more amazing than any of these, and you’ve probably never even been there. Largely because a wristband won’t help you get in – you’re going to need to source a small child.

My gawping one-year-old was just a patsy, our ticket into the Kidz Field, an oasis of pure, unbridled joy in the middle of a sweatstorm full of hangovers. You can barely walk through the cartoon awning into this ‘no frown zone’ smothered in streamers before you’re showered in water sprays and bubbles and accosted by flashbacks from your CBeebies days. Get your picture taken with a cut-out Bodger And Badger (RIP)? Hold my pint.

Ten minutes in the Kidz Field and you’ve regressed to the awestruck mentality of a three-year-old. There are white-bearded wizards telling stories about magical lands. There are gyroscopes and boat swings you would definitely break. There’s free tea and squash in the nappy-changing tent if you happen to be covered in baby shit, which you generally are. There are dragon castles and helter skelters and a gigantic sandpit only liberally dappled with fecal matter. And all teeming with fairies and lions and anything else that might have crawled out of Lewis Carroll’s acid fever dream.

And, though they might not get onto Clashfinder, the gigs here are fantastic. When Dynamo isn’t here doing his kid-friendly act and Basil Brush is off-shift getting ballooned off his bollocks in Shangri-La, acts called things like Supertramps, Sisters Of Percy and Crazy Koala pop up almost entirely at random.

The bands generally consist of a couple of cheery types with acoustic guitars singing about going to the beach via various noise-making forms of transport, but every single one – every, single, one– has a tune. A proper, no bullshit tune. And when you’ve spent much of your weekend pretending to like The Comet Is Coming (electro and jazz having a massive street fight), watching Low (a portal opening beneath a Fleetwood Mac rehearsal on Hell’s most austere hallway) or somehow surviving the atonal bleat-rock Interpol, you come to appreciate a solid hit of simple, often animal-based melody. Hang around for more than one song, you’ll get handed a shaker of some sort and you’re in the band. You’re literally playing Glastonbury. And here, every song gets an enthusiastic stage invasion.

So if your idea of having the best possible time at Glastonbury is huffing away a load of dental anaesthetic, queueing for two hours to get into an unpleasantly crammed Block Nine club and fail to pull because you smell like a walking long-drop, think again. Get yourself, or your significant other, knocked up and welcome to the real party.