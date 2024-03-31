FestivalsGlastonbury Festival

Glastonbury raises £1.2million for people affected by conflict through ticket prize draw

The funds will be split between War Child, Oxfam and the British Red Cross

By Emma Wilkes
Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Rainbow colours illuminate the stage as crowds gather to watch Elton John perform on the main Pyramid Stage on Day 5 of the Glastonbury Festival 2023 held at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.

Glastonbury Festival has announced it has raised £1.2million through a ticket prize draw that will go towards helping people affected by conflict.

Earlier this month, fans had a chance of winning one of 20 pairs of tickets on offer by entering a prize draw via Crowdfunder. The money raised will be split between Oxfam, the British Red Cross and War Child.

“A huge thank you to everyone who entered the prize draw and to @glastonbury for match funding. Together, you raised an amazing amount to support people affected by conflict. Thank you,” said Oxfam on Thursday (March 28).

Last December, it was revealed that Glastonbury Festival donated a record-breaking £3.7million to good causes in 2023. “It is thanks to your support for the Festival that this has been possible,” wrote co-organiser Emily Eavis.

Each year, the legendary Worthy Farm event raises money for Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid – its joint charity partners – as well as numerous other organisations and campaigns.

The 2023 festival made a donation towards the British Red Cross’ Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territory Appeal to provide immediate and urgent medical support for all those in need.

Glastonbury 2024 is scheduled to take place between June 26-30. The first two batches of tickets went on sale last November, but have now sold out. A resale is expected to be held in April – find out how to buy tickets here.

Earlier this month, the festival confirmed its line-up for the 2024 edition.  Dua LipaColdplay and SZA will headline the iconic Pyramid Stage this summer while Shania Twain will perform in the coveted legends slot on the Sunday.

Other acts on the poster include LCD SoundsystemLittle SimzBurna BoyPJ HarveyCyndi LauperMichael KiwanukaJanelle MonaeOlivia DeanPaloma Faith and Keane – all of whom will appear on the Pyramid Stage.

IdlesDisclosure and The National are scheduled to top the Other Stage. Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of The StreetsTwo Door Cinema ClubAvril LavigneThe Last Dinner PartyJungleJusticeBloc PartyFontaines D.C.Yard ActArlo Parks and Gossip.

