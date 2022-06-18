Glastonbury trailblazers: the acts who gave Worthy Farm some of its most memorable firsts

In 2008, controversy was sparked, fuelled, and set ablaze by the announcement of Jay-Z as one of the year’s headliners. He was entering unchartered ground – no other rapper had ever topped the bill at Glastonbury before and people were more than a little divided about the booking. That only seemed to spur him on to put on an incendiary performance, starting with an atonal cover of Oasis‘ ‘Wonderwall’ (a dig at Noel Gallagher, who called having hip-hop at the festival “wrong”) and a setlist packed with knock-out hits.