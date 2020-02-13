Lana Del Rey confirmed to play Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage

Lana Del Rey will be playing next year’s Glastonbury Festival, Emily Eavis has announced.

Revealing the news to NME at the NME Awards 2020 last night (February 12), Eavis said: “I’m very pleased to tell you that we have the most incredible Lana Del Rey. I believe it’s her only UK festival which is even better.”

“She’s nearly played a few times actually, and for one reason or another it hasn’t happened, and she was one of our very first confirmations for this year,” Eavis continued.

Advertisement

“It’s amazing, one of the best records of last year and for me a real coup getting her. She’s playing the pyramid on Friday, underneath our headliner.”

Eavis then confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: “Am very happy to tell you that the wonderful Lana Del Rey will he playing on the Pyramid stage this year.”

Am very happy to tell you that the wonderful Lana Del Rey will he playing on the Pyramid stage this year. pic.twitter.com/Ti0iE399qM — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) February 13, 2020

It makes Del Rey the fourth act to be officially confirmed for this year’s festival, with Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney announced as headliners, along with Diana Ross who will perform this year’s ‘legend’s slot’.

Aerosmith have also apparently self-confirmed, after listing Glastonbury among their 2020 tour dates.

Eavis was crowned Godlike Genius at the NME Awards 2020, on the same night Del Rey’s latest album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ was declared Best Album In The World.

Advertisement

On a big night for the festival, Glastonbury also picked up awards for Best Festival In The World as well as Best British Festival.

Glastonbury 2020 headliner Taylor Swift was also in attendance at what she called “the craziest awards show I have ever been to,” picking up the award for Best Solo Act In The World.