Here’s the full setlist that Lana Del Rey would have played at Glastonbury 2023 if she wasn’t cut off

Last night, Lana Del Rey‘s highly anticipated Glastonbury 2023 headlining set at The Other Stage was cut short over curfew limitations after the singer took to the stage half an hour behind schedule.

As a result, six songs – including ‘Video Games’ – were cut, as the singer’s mic was shut off mid-way through ‘White Mustang’. Del Rey suggested that her hair was the reason for her showing up late to the performance. “I was so fucking livid that I am about to rush this set today,” she said.

“If they cut power, they cut power, I’m super fucking sorry,” before adding: “My hair takes so long to do, I love you. Let’s keep on running this set as it’s supposed to go.” Advertisement Now, photos of Lana Del Rey’s full setlist – as captured by Far Out Mag on Twitter – are circulating on social media, revealing the songs that Lana Del Rey would have performed if she wasn’t cut off. A leaked set list showing what songs Lana Del Rey would have performed last night had her set not been cut off 😢 The show ended in terrible circumstances as power was cut by event organisers after exceeding the strict curfew ⏱#LanaDelRey #Glastonbury #Glastonbury23 pic.twitter.com/rC8MJSRi4n — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2023 Songs that were cut from Lana Del Rey’s setlist include ‘Venice Bitch’, ‘Summertime Sadness’, an unreleased track titled ‘Bittersweet Anthem’ and ‘Video Games’. However, after being cut off, Del Rey led a fan singalong of ‘Video Games’, which her fans continued to sing as she walked offstage. Lana Del Rey’s full Glastonbury 2023 setlist was supposed to be: ‘A&W’

‘Young And Beautiful’

‘Bartender’

‘The Grants’

‘Flipside’

‘Cherry’

‘Pretty When You Cry’

‘Ride’

‘Born To Die’

‘Blue Jeans’

‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’

‘Arcadia’

‘Untraviolence’

‘White Mustang’

‘Candy Necklaces’

‘Venice Bitch’ [CUT]

‘Diet Mountain Dew’ [CUT]

‘Summertime Sadness’ [CUT]

‘Bittersweet Anthem’ (Unreleased) [CUT]

‘Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ [CUT]

‘Video Games’ [CUT] – Fan serenade The performance earned Lana Del Rey a three-star review from NME‘s Sophie Williams, who notes that seeing fans sing ‘Video Games’ a cappella was a “surreal” experience. “Watching a revered, generational artist frantically pace along the barrier in order to carry on singing with her fans, while a team of roadies pack up her entire stage set. It makes for an aptly communal – if painfully sad – 45 minutes of pure, messy, unfiltered melodrama,” Williams wrote. Advertisement Other key Glastonbury moments that happened yesterday (June 24) saw Lewis Capaldi put up a fight during his set at the Pyramid Stage, noticeably experiencing issues with his voice several times. “My voice is going big time,” he said mid-set. “It’s really fucking packing in.” He then told fans that he would be taking time off after the set to focus on his mental health: “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks, you might not see me for the rest of the year. But when I do come back and I do see you I hope you’re up for watching.”

Headliners Guns N’ Roses delivered one of the strongest sets that the rock veterans have given in recent years, though it was unfortunately performed in front of the wrong crowd, garnering lacklustre responses – resulting in another three-star review. However, their set did end on a high, with none other than Dave Grohl joining them to close out the set with ‘Paradise City’.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.