MØ talks Glastonbury and new Spice Girls movie: “Call me!”

Backstage at Glastonbury 2019, MØ chats about when her third album will arrive and why she got so emotional about seeing the Spice Girls at Wembley Stadium.



Ever since racking up two-and-a-half billion (billion) YouTube views for her Major Lazer collaboration ‘Lean On’, Danish star MØ has had the world at her feet. Second album ‘Forever Neverland’, released last year, was described by this magazine as: “By turns anthemic, experimental and boldly poptastic… proving she’s a fascinating, multifaceted musician in her own right.” She dropped by the NME Bus at Glastonbury 2019 to talk about playing the festival for the third time, her fond memories of attending Roskilde in the sun, her work on her third album and why she got so emotional about seeing the Spice Girls at Wembley Stadium.