Get up close to Pale Waves’ first official Glastonbury set with these brilliant photos

The Dirty Hit band followed their "secret" set with an appearance on the John Peel stage

Pale Waves might have played a secret set at the Williams Green tent on Thursday (June 27) as one of the first bands to perform at Glastonbury 2019, but their official debut at the festival – AKA one they appeared on the line-up for – came 24 hours later. Sandwiched between Aurora and Interpol, the Dirty Hit-signed group set their stall out as a band who’ll be a mainstay at festivals for years to come. Get a little bit closer to their performance with our brilliant pics.