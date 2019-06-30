Get up close to Pale Waves’ first official Glastonbury set with these brilliant photos

The Dirty Hit band followed their "secret" set with an appearance on the John Peel stage
Pale Waves might have played a secret set at the Williams Green tent on Thursday (June 27) as one of the first bands to perform at Glastonbury 2019, but their official debut at the festival – AKA one they appeared on the line-up for – came 24 hours later. Sandwiched between Aurora and Interpol, the Dirty Hit-signed group set their stall out as a band who’ll be a mainstay at festivals for years to come. Get a little bit closer to their performance with our brilliant pics.
Pale Waves
Pale Waves made their debut appearance proper at Glastonbury 2019 (following a "secret" set on the William's Green stage) on the John Peel Stage on Friday (June 28).
Pale Waves
The Manchester four-piece played tracks from their debut album and last year's EP 'All The Things I Never Said'.
Pale Waves
Frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie commented on how special it was to be performing on the John Peel stage in particular.
Pale Waves
The likes of ‘Came In Close’ and ‘Noises’ boasted big drops and chantable guitar melodies that all hint at where the band could go on album two.
Pale Waves
The Dirty Hit-signed band also played early singles like 'The Tide' and 'Television Romance', much to the delight of the fairly busy tent.
Pale Waves
The four-piece clashed with Two Door Cinema Club and George Ezra but still managed to pull a large crowd for their first official Glastonbury set.
Pale Waves
Penultimate song ‘One More Time’ was explosive, but it was ‘There’s A Honey’, the band’s breakthrough debut single that provided a huge arms-aloft moment.