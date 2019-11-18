Paul McCartney confirms Glastonbury slot with cryptic Twitter post
Macca's heading to Worthy Farm!
Paul McCartney has seemingly confirmed that he will headline Glastonbury next year, after sharing a cryptic clue on his Twitter account.
The Beatles icon shared an image of American composer Philip Glass, actress Emma Stone and rock legend Chuck Berry. When the surnames of all three are combined, the not-so-subtle clue of “Glass-Stone-Bury” is provided.
It ends months of speculation surrounding a headline slot for Macca at Glastonbury’s fiftieth anniversary next year.
In April, founder Michael Eavis seemingly let slip that McCartney would be coming to Glastonbury, “Hopefully for the 50th. Don’t make a big thing of it though, will you?” he told the BBC.
McCartney himself later admitted that a headline slot was a “distinct possibility”.
“My kids are saying ‘Dad we’ve got to talk about Glastonbury’ and I think I know what they mean,” he told Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show in September.
“So they go every year, like a lot of people these days, and it is a great festival and we played there quite a long time ago so, maybe it is time to go back, I don’t know, I’d have to put a few things in place and try and do that but it’s starting to become some sort of remote possibility.
“I mean it’s definitely not fixed yet but people are starting to talk about it.”
So far, it’s been confirmed that Diana Ross will tackle the coveted Sunday afternoon Legends slot, while the likes of Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are also heading up bookies odds for a slot on the Pyramid Stage.