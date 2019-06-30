The Rabbit Hole, the underground piano bar, the monorail?! The biggest Glastonbury myths EXPLODED

We expose the truth behind the myths of Glastonbury. And they're pretty much all true.

Like Athens, Rome and the shady bits of Tijuana, Glastonbury is a city built on rumour. Before smartphones, you were judged across the site by whether you knew if Cliff Richard was dead or not; today it’s whether you’re in on the secret Daft Punk collaboration with Fleetwood Mac going on round the back of an Instasquits Burrito stall somewhere near Croissant Neuf. But if you’ve never been to the hidden corners of the festival that, after a dozen or so failed attempts to find them at 4am, you start to think might be the stuff of myth, we’re here to set you straight on the facts of the matter right here, as we mythbust Glastonbury 2019…

The secret bit accessed by a tunnel at the Rabbit Hole

Fact or fiction: FACT

No matter how many times anyone tells you where it is – the top end of The Park, write it down – it’s still highly difficult to find the entrance to the Rabbit Hole. Most of the time it looks like a load of people are queueing up to hide behind a fence for an hour or so, but it definitely exists, there is definitely a rabbit setting you riddles to gain entrance and you definitely wander through a psychedelic warren to get to the venue in what we’ll call the ‘hutch’ out the back. Let’s Eat Grandma and Fontaines DC have done/will be doing secret sets there, so it had better not exist only in rumour.

The underground piano bar

Fact or fiction: FACT

The year we stumbled across it, this place was dug into the hill to the east of the Sacred Space, but we hear it moves around so you might hae to hunt it out further afield – look for queues into concrete tunnels in the side of a hill. Once inside, expect unamplified, candle-lit folk, jazz and Balkan polka, and ordering drinks through a slot in the dirt wall like some kind of speakeasy for moles.

The monorail

Fact or fiction: FICTION

Every year, NME’s Kevin EG Perry arrives at Glastonbury thrilled that they’ve finally installed a monorail. We have no idea who’s telling him this, but we wish they’d stop. The disappointment on his little face…

The naked sauna

Fact or fiction: FACT (just)

It was touch and go for a bit – which is definitely NOT COOL when you actually visit this place tucked away in a corner of the Green Fields – but Lost Horizons has crowd-funded enough cash to return to Glastonbury 2019, where their general air of bits-out utopia has become a sunburnt/mud-coated institution. They even have a stage where acts play secret sets in the nip. Now what the hell are you doing with your pants still on?

The NYC Downlow ‘dark room’

Fact or fiction: FACT

We’ve never been in there (m’lud), but according to Reddit, there is indeed a light-free room in the back of NYC Downlow where all manner of surreptitious fondling has been known to go on. Be warned – you’re liable to get groped like a Hollywood PA in there.

Michael Eavis’s beehive sculpture

Fact or fiction: FACT

Yup, it exists. Wolfgang Buttress, the artist behind the sculpture The Hive which appeared at Kew Gardens in 2016, controlled by bees, has now hooked up with the likes of Spiritualized to create a new artwork in the Greenpeace field, which consists of music and visuals controlled from Michael Eavis’s own personal beehive. So basically, everything you’ve heard is true. Except the monorail, which is even more pie-in-the sky than Crossrail. Shut up about the monorail.