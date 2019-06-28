Sheryl Crow dedicates ‘Soak Up The Sun’ to Greta Thunberg at Glastonbury

The Missouri-born singer-songwriter paid tribute to the 16 year-old environmental activist

A day after hundreds of Glastonbury 2019 festival-goers joined the Extinction Parade protest, Sheryl Crow kept up this year’s theme of environmental activism by dedicating ‘Soak Up The Sun’ to 16 year-old activist Greta Thunberg. During her set she also called on fans to help protect the planet.

Earlier, Crow had kicked off her hit-packed set with 1996’s ‘If It Makes You Happy’, provoking an instant singalong from the sizeable Pyramid Stage crowd and a true ‘Glastonbury moment’. She then played ‘A Change Would Do You Good’, also taken from her eponymous second album. During ‘All I Wanna Do’, from her 1993 debut ‘Tuesday Night Music Club’, Crow came down off the stage and interacted with the front row as the crowd roared along.

Crow has previously said that her new album ‘Threads’, which will be released at the end of August, will likely be her last LP. She previewed a couple of tracks from the record, including ‘Prove You Wrong’ which on record will feature Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris. “If you like it now,” grinned Crow when she finished playing, “Wait until you hear it with Stevie Nicks on it.” She also played ‘Still The Good Old Days’, which was written with Joe Walsh of The Eagles.

With the weather unusually glorious by Glastonbury standards, ‘Soak Up The Sun’ proved to be an apt inclusion in her set. Crow closed the show with a storming ‘Everyday Is A Winding Road’, provoking one last singalong. All we wanted to do was have some fun (and save the planet). Sheryl Crow provided at least one of those, even if the second goal might lie at the end of a winding road.

Sheryl Crow played:

‘If It Makes You Happy’

‘A Change Would Do You Good’

‘All I Wanna Do’

‘My Favorite Mistake’

‘Can’t Cry Anymore’

‘Prove You Wrong’

‘Best Of Times’

‘Still The Good Old Days’

‘Soak Up The Sun’

‘Steve McQueen’

‘Everyday Is A Winding Road’