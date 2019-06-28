Trending:

Sunflower Bean propose new, festival based religion, ‘fieldism’, and declare Stormzy king of the Glastonbury dudes

Dan Stubbs

It’s their first Glastonbury, and New York’s most adorable indie band, Sunflower Bean, have arrived expecting

“’I’ve heard it’s almost a religious experience,” frontwoman Julia Cumming told NME. “So I’m expecting to be changed.”

On site for a brief time but a good time before a short hop to Wales to play at Cardiff Castle supporting Manic Street Preachers, who are big fans of the band, the three-piece talk about their recent ‘King Of The Dudes’ EP, their plans to start writing again

Sunflower Bean play Glastonbury’s William’s Green stage at 7pm today, on a buzzy line-up that also includes Black Midi and Amyl & The Sniffers.