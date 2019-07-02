From revelling in the one of the many areas of Glasto's "naughty corner" to gazing up in awe at the massive party crane in Arcadia
Glastonbury 2019 is over, and the post-festival comedown has now scissor-kicked its way in. Returning to normality is going to be a bit of a tough ask over the next few days, but that enduring Glasto glow and our sun-kissed memories from the best weekend of the year will ease the pain ever so slightly.
The festival’s late-night programme for 2019 was the best ever. From the giant and pyro-friendly crane in Arcadia’s Pangea all the way across to the all-night disco going on in the multi-floored NYC Downlow in Glastonbury’s legendary south-east party corner and the dance arenas of Silver Hayes, there was, as ever, an embarrassment of riches for festivalgoers to choose from when it came to late-night party options.
To help you remember the very good times, we’ve collected together a selection of the best late-night pictures from this year’s Glastonbury for you to relive those somewhat-hazy memories of that time you boogied all night long for four (or maybe five!) nights in succession.
IICON
IICON was a jaw-dropping and colossal new installation at Glastonbury 2019. Its giant human head centrepiece was described as "a pseudo-religious monument to the terrifying new realities emerging in our digital, post-truth age". It was also fucking amazing to witness in the flesh.
The Samula Stage
A new addition for 2019 was the Samula stage over in The Common, which was touted as "an aquatic paradise" in the official notes — a worthy description, as we've could happily stayed here all weekend.
The Glade
The Glade ruled as ever, welcoming sets from Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, Idris Elba and many, many more across the weekend.
NYC Downlow
NYC Downlow in Block9 West was once again a hugely popular destination for those who wanted to party long into the night. "It’s become a really fantastic queer space with fantastic music, current and house, disco, from the late ‘70s forward," Jonny Woo told NME about the area's significance to the festival. "It’s the place to be in the evening. It’s the late-night permissive club where you can explore those corners of your sexuality that you haven’t explored yet.”
Arcadia
"This is the dawn of a new era," Arcadia promised ahead of the grand unveiling of Pangea. And wasn't it just: more nightclubs need giant swivelling cranes, explosive pyro displays and superstar DJ sets, TBH. The closing song of the weekend? The Prodigy's 'Firestarter', of course.
The Temple
Over at The Temple in The Common — back for its second year at Glasto after debuting in 2017 — the queues were mega but well worth the wait.
The Glade, as well as being a top-tier raving destination, was also very, very pretty when the sun went down.
The Clash Stage
A "fuckload" of bass was promised by Shangri-La's organisers over on its Clash Stage — where rival music crews engaged in soundclash battles all weekend — and so it proved throughout the weekend as the area was rocked to its very foundations.
Unfairground
The Unfairground displayed its usual mix of weird and wonderful artworks. The poor bald fellow's expression portrayed in this creepy installation is actually a pretty decent visual representation of how we're all feeling here at NME post-Glastonbury.
Shangri-La
Shangri-La was a strong favourite for the unofficial title of Best Late-Night Location at Glastonbury, and many punters will have certainly anointed it as the King of Late Night on Worthy Farm in 2019. Roll on 2020!