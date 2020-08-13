Green Man Festival announces ‘Field of Streams’ virtual event

Green Man Festival has announced that a virtual event will take place next week, after the coronavirus forced the widespread cancellation of music festivals this summer.

From 22-23rd August, fans can expect never-before-released sets from the Brecon Beacons festival, including Father John Misty, Eels and Stella Donnelly.

Festival-goers seeking their fix of the celebrated event can also watch a selection of specially commissioned shows from several acclaimed Welsh performing artists including – Krystal Lowe, Hijinx, Kitsch & Sync, Pocket Rocket Productions, Wheelabouts, Light, Ladd and Emberton, Kris Hubble & 9 Foot Stories.

Other highlights include an exclusive virtual preview screening of White Riot, Rubika Shah’s film following the Rock Against Racism movement of the ‘70s.

Next week’s event will also announce the winner of the Green Man Rising competition – with the winner bagging a slot at the next Green Man and a £750 development fund.

It is yet to be confirmed whether 2020’s headliners – Mac DeMarco and Michael Kiwanuka – will return for next year’s event.

Confirming the event’s cancellation earlier this year, organisers said: “Our number one priority will always be your safety, as well as the artists, crew and traders who are a much loved part of our Green Man family. We know the coming months will be hugely testing for all of us, but together we believe we can emerge from this time stronger and more connected than ever before.”