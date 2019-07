Annuals and Bonde Do Role are bound for Reykjavik

Annuals, Canadian dance duo Chromeo and Brazilian buzz-band Bonde Do Role are among the acts added to the bill for the 2007 Iceland Airwaves festival.

As previously reported here, the line-up so far features !!! , Bloc Party and Ra Ra Riot as well as a string of local bands, all of whom will play at a variety of venues around the Icelandic capital over five days.

Iceland Airwaves takes place from October 17-21.

–By our New York staff.

