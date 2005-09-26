Iceland Airwaves festival grows

More bands join Babyshambles for the Icelandic festival

The line-up for Iceland’s music festival has been expanded.

As previously reported, Iceland Airwaves will featured the likes of Babyshambles, The Zutons and Juliette & The Licks and they have now been joined by a host of other bands.

Fresh from being one of the must see bands at New York’s CMJ event, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah will be heading to Iceland along with Junior Senior.

There is also a host of up-and-coming talent from around the globe joining the bill including The Mitchell Brothers, The Rushes and Union Of Knives from the UK, American hip hop act The Perceptionists and former Gus Gus singer and Iceland native Daníel Ágúst who is playing new solo material.

The festival takes place in Reykjavik between October 19-23. For more information and ticket availability – including flight packages to the festival – go to Icelandairwaves.com.