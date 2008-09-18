Biffy Clyro join Iceland Airwaves festival bill

Crystal Castles, Vampire Weekend and CSS set for Reykjavik event

Biffy Clyro are the latest band to be added to the bill of the Iceland Airwaves festival.

Vampire Weekend, Crystal Castles, Final Fantasy, White Lies and Simian Mobile Disco are all set to play the festival, which takes place at various venues in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik on October 15-19.

A London spin-off of the festival is taking place this weekend (September 19) to celebrate the event’s tenth anniversary.

