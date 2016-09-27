Bjork announces homecoming show at Iceland Airwaves festival

Dizzee Rascal also joins the line-up

Bjork has announced she will play an intimate homecoming show in Iceland as part of Iceland Airwaves festival.

Her show at the 1,800-capacity Harpa Music Hall in Reykjavik on November 5 is Bjork’s first gig in her native Iceland since March 2014.

The festival takes place at various venues in Reykjavik, and having a general festival isn’t guaranteed to give entry to Bjork’s show. Festival ticketholders can buy tickets from Thursday (September 29) until Sunday, limited to four per person.

Also new for the line-up are Dizzee Rascal, Sin Fang, Mugison, Porunn Antonia and Gunnar Jonsson Collider. Dizzee replaces Stormzy, who cancelled his show due to “unforseen circumstances”.

Others to play at Iceland Airwaves, which runs from November 2-6, include PJ Harvey, Julia Holter, Santigold, Warpaint, Of Monsters And Men, The Internet, Kate Tempest, Let’s Eat Grandma, Mum and Kronos Quartet.

Bjork played at London’s Royal Albert Hall last week, and her exhibition Bjork Digital runs at London’s Somerset House until October 23.