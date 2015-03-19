Björk to headline Iceland Airwaves 2015

The Icelandic singer will play a hometown show in Reykjavik this November

Bjork will play this year’s Iceland Airwaves festival.

The Icelandic singer will headline the event, joining the likes of Ariel Pink and Perfume Genius on the bill. Other acts confirmed today include John Grant, Father John Misty, The Pop Group and Hundred Waters.

The festival takes place in Reykjavik between November 4-8. Tickets are on sale now.

Björk recently released her surprise new album ‘Vulnicura’. Since the release of ‘Vulnicura’, Björk has discussed the breakdown of her relationship with artist Matthew Barney, which inspired the album. The artist said that the 2013 split was “the most painful thing” she had ever experienced. Björk and Barney were in a relationship for over a decade and have one daughter, Isadora. Writing about her new album on Facebook, Björk called ‘Vulnicura’ a “heartbreak album”.

Björk will play her first European gig since the release of new album ‘Vulnicura’ at Manchester International Festival later this year. The Icelandic singer will play at the Castlefield Arena on June 5 in the most high-profile date in the annual festival’s pop and rock programme.

Björk was recently confirmed as one of the headliners for this year’s Wilderness Festival.

Last weekend, Björk claimed that misogyny is less of a problem in Iceland than it is in the rest of the world, praising her home country for electing a female president and prime minister recently.