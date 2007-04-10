Bloc Party, Of Montreal and !!! for Iceland Airwaves

Initial line-up announced for Reykjavik festival

Bloc Party, !!! and Of Montreal will play the ninth annual Iceland Airwaves festival, taking place in October.

The acts are among the first to be announced for the event, which will take place over five days in various venues throughout the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.

While the line-up will feature around 170 acts, just 35 have been announced so far, the majority of them natives of Iceland.

Last year’s festival included performances from We Are Scientists, Kaiser Chiefs, The Cribs and Wolf Parade.

Icelandair is currenytly offering special packages to the event including passes, accommodation and flights.

Watch this space for further line-up announcements.

–By our New York staff.

