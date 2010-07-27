Bombay Bicycle Club, Everything Everything for Iceland Airwaves festival

Robyn, Factory Floor, Joy Formidable also for October event
Bombay Bicycle Club, Everything Everything, Robyn and The Joy Formidable are among the acts confirmed to play at this year’s Iceland Airwaves festival.
The event takes place in the country’s capital, Reykjavik, on October 13-17 across various venues. Hercules And Love Affair, Hurts and Silver Columns are also on the bill.
See Icelandairwaves.is for more information.
The Iceland Airwaves line-up is:
Alex Metric with Charlie XCX
Basia Bulat
Bombay Bicycle Club
Efterklang
Everything Everything
Factory Floor
Hercules And Love Affair
Hundreds
Hurts
Jaakko and Jay
JJ
The Joy Formidable
Junip
Le Corps Mince De Francoise
Moderat
Mount Kimbie
Oh No Ono
Robyn
Silver Columns
Slagsmålsklubben
Snailhouse
The Amplifetes
The Antlers
Think About Life
Toro Y Moi
Tunng
Agent Fresco
Bang Gang
Biggi Bix
Bloodgroup
Captain Fufanu
Cliff Clavin
Diddi Fel
Dikta
DLX ATX
Emmsjé Gauti
Endless Dark
Ensimi, Feldberg
For A Minor Reflection
Haffi Haff
Ham
Hjálmar
Hjaltalín
Lay Low
Lára
Light On The Highway
Mammút
Me
The Slumbering Napoleon
Mínus
Mugison
Nolo
Oculus
Of Monsters & Men
Ourlives
Pascal Pinon
Retro Stefson
Reykjavík!
Rökkurró
S.H. Draumur
Seabear
Sometime
Sudden Weather Change
Sykur
Toggi
Útidúr
Who Knew
To check the availability of Iceland Airwaves tickets and get all the latest listings, go to NME.COM/TICKETS now, or call 0871 230 1094.