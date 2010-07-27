Bombay Bicycle Club, Everything Everything for Iceland Airwaves festival

Robyn, Factory Floor, Joy Formidable also for October event

Bombay Bicycle Club, Everything Everything, Robyn and The Joy Formidable are among the acts confirmed to play at this year’s Iceland Airwaves festival.

The event takes place in the country’s capital, Reykjavik, on October 13-17 across various venues. Hercules And Love Affair, Hurts and Silver Columns are also on the bill.

See Icelandairwaves.is for more information.

The Iceland Airwaves line-up is:

Alex Metric with Charlie XCX

Basia Bulat

Bombay Bicycle Club

Efterklang

Everything Everything

Factory Floor

Hercules And Love Affair

Hundreds

Hurts

Jaakko and Jay

JJ

The Joy Formidable

Junip

Le Corps Mince De Francoise

Moderat

Mount Kimbie

Oh No Ono

Robyn

Silver Columns

Slagsmålsklubben

Snailhouse

The Amplifetes

The Antlers

Think About Life

Toro Y Moi

Tunng

Agent Fresco

Bang Gang

Biggi Bix

Bloodgroup

Captain Fufanu

Cliff Clavin

Diddi Fel

Dikta

DLX ATX

Emmsjé Gauti

Endless Dark

Ensimi, Feldberg

For A Minor Reflection

Haffi Haff

Ham

Hjálmar

Hjaltalín

Lay Low

Lára

Light On The Highway

Mammút

Me

The Slumbering Napoleon

Mínus

Mugison

Nolo

Oculus

Of Monsters & Men

Ourlives

Pascal Pinon

Retro Stefson

Reykjavík!

Rökkurró

S.H. Draumur

Seabear

Sometime

Sudden Weather Change

Sykur

Toggi

Útidúr

Who Knew

