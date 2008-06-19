Crystal Castles, Final Fantasy join CSS at Icelandic festival

More bands for Iceland Airwaves announced
A host of acts have been announced to join CSS at this year’s Iceland Airwaves Festival[/a].
Last Shadow Puppets’ collaborator Final Fantasy, These New Puritans and Florence And The Machine will play the Reyjavik event, which takes place between October 15 and 19.
[a]White Lies, Crystal Castles, Dirty Projectors and Simian Mobile Disco will also play. GusGus and FM Belfast head up the local talent.
The bands announced so far are:
CSS
These New Puritans
Florence and the Machine
Final Fantasy
Stars Like Fleas
Dirty Projectors
Planningtorock
Therese Aune
Familjen
White Lies
The Miracle Fortress
The Handsome Furs.
The Young Knives
Junior Boys
Simian Mobile Disco
Pnau
Crystal Castles
Robots In Disguise
Jerry Bouthier
GusGus
Skakkamannage
Seabear
Retro Stefson
Dikta
Hjaltalín
Reykjavik
FM Belfast
Sprengjuhöllin
Dr.Spock
Dýrðin
Borko
Steed Lord
Glutus Maximus
Ghostigital
See Icelandairwaves.com for more information.