Crystal Castles, Final Fantasy join CSS at Icelandic festival

More bands for Iceland Airwaves announced

A host of acts have been announced to join CSS at this year’s Iceland Airwaves Festival[/a].

Last Shadow Puppets’ collaborator Final Fantasy, These New Puritans and Florence And The Machine will play the Reyjavik event, which takes place between October 15 and 19.

[a]White Lies, Crystal Castles, Dirty Projectors and Simian Mobile Disco will also play. GusGus and FM Belfast head up the local talent.

The bands announced so far are:

CSS

These New Puritans

Florence and the Machine

Final Fantasy

Stars Like Fleas

Dirty Projectors

Planningtorock

Therese Aune

Familjen

White Lies

The Miracle Fortress

The Handsome Furs.

The Young Knives

Junior Boys

Simian Mobile Disco

Pnau

Crystal Castles

Robots In Disguise

Jerry Bouthier

GusGus

Skakkamannage

Seabear

Retro Stefson

Dikta

Hjaltalín

Reykjavik

FM Belfast

Sprengjuhöllin

Dr.Spock

Dýrðin

Borko

Steed Lord

Glutus Maximus

Ghostigital

See Icelandairwaves.com for more information.