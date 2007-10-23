That old peanut trick... The Magic Numbers, Iceland Airwaves, October 22, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
For one night only, it was the Hairwaves festival. The Magic Numbers, Iceland Airwaves, October 22, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
The sales of the band's second album are no laughing matter. The Magic Numbers, Iceland Airwaves, October 22, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Romeo turns up on a stage that's actually his own for once. The Magic Numbers, Iceland Airwaves, October 22, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
'Hello Cleveland!' The Magic Numbers, Iceland Airwaves, October 22 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
'It's this big! My leg is this big!' Jakobinarina, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 19, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Blonde and wild. Crowds at Icelandic Airwaves Festival 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Whose haircut came first - Gunnar's or Nick Cut Off Your Hands'? Jakobinarina, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 19, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Jakobinadenim. Jakobinarina, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 19, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Gunnar Bergmann had to come straight from his job as a chef to the festival... Jakobinarina, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 19, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Obviously a hit with the girls if that front row is anything to go by... Friendly Fires, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Their set at Airwaves was going great until the guitarist's leg fell off. Friendly Fires, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Fight the power. And synthetic textiles. Friendly Fires, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Knitting horrendous jumpers is just one of Friendly Fires' talents. Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
It's hard being a bunny. Aela, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
So nice to see young people dress up smart nowadays. Aela, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Is there a doctor in the house? Yes, there's a gurning idiot dressed in a plastic nurses' costume, you'll be fine. Aela, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
We're not sure if that's a girl with a beard or a man with a dress... Aela, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
You'd look exhausted too if you'd been molested for the last forty minutes. Bonde do Role, Iceland Airwaves 2007, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
This poor boy's been left out of the onstage sexiliciousness. Bonde do Role, Iceland Airwaves 2007, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Finally, some non-contact action from Bonde do Role, Iceland Airwaves 2007, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Just get a room, for god's sake! Bonde do Role, Iceland Airwaves 2007, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Interesting symbolism here, guys. Bonde do Role, Iceland Airwaves 2007, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
The Brazilians get dirrrty. Bonde Do Role, Iceland Airwaves 2007, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Drinks carts? This has got to be the best gig ever! Iceland Airwaves 2007, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
The entire population of Iceland queue up for the Airwaves festival 2007, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
This has got to be a mask, right? The Bronx's Matt Caughthran, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
'It'll all be ok, mate,' says the audience member. The Bronx, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Matt Caughthran sees a mouse. The Bronx, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
'That's it, I'm killing one of you guys right now.' The Bronx's Matt Caughthran, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
'Take a photo of me and I'll kill you.' The Bronx, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Some people sleepwalk, this guy sleepbassplays. Cut Off Your Hands, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
'Oh god, I really didn't think this through...' Cut Off Your Hands, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
For once New Zealand are leading the way for fashion. Cut Off Your Hands, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Now, THAT is a hairstyle... Cut Off Your Hands, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
'Touch me and I'll kill you.' The Bronx, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Taking your pipe onstage - jolly civilised. Mum, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Kele performing the little-known song 'Argh!' Bloc Party, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Thankfully no lungs collapsed in Iceland this weekend. Bloc Party's Matt Tong and Gordon Moakes, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Mum, impersonating Patrick Wolf's backing band at Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Russell plays the moody guitar hero - as usual. Bloc Party, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Purple haze. Mum, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
'No, Kele, you're facing the wrong way!' Bloc Party, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Kele's shirt looks slightly like the Icelandic flag. If you squint a bit. Bloc Party, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Probably performing in a stringed instrument museum... Mum, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
What a sultry ice(land) queen. Mum, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley
Iceland's indiest flock to see Mum at Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley