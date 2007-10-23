Trending:

Iceland Airwaves 2007

NME
That old peanut trick... The Magic Numbers, Iceland Airwaves, October 22, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

For one night only, it was the Hairwaves festival. The Magic Numbers, Iceland Airwaves, October 22, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

The sales of the band's second album are no laughing matter. The Magic Numbers, Iceland Airwaves, October 22, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Romeo turns up on a stage that's actually his own for once. The Magic Numbers, Iceland Airwaves, October 22, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

'Hello Cleveland!' The Magic Numbers, Iceland Airwaves, October 22 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

'It's this big! My leg is this big!' Jakobinarina, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 19, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Blonde and wild. Crowds at Icelandic Airwaves Festival 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Whose haircut came first - Gunnar's or Nick Cut Off Your Hands'? Jakobinarina, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 19, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Jakobinadenim. Jakobinarina, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 19, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Gunnar Bergmann had to come straight from his job as a chef to the festival... Jakobinarina, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 19, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Obviously a hit with the girls if that front row is anything to go by... Friendly Fires, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Their set at Airwaves was going great until the guitarist's leg fell off. Friendly Fires, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Fight the power. And synthetic textiles. Friendly Fires, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Knitting horrendous jumpers is just one of Friendly Fires' talents. Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

It's hard being a bunny. Aela, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

So nice to see young people dress up smart nowadays. Aela, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Is there a doctor in the house? Yes, there's a gurning idiot dressed in a plastic nurses' costume, you'll be fine. Aela, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

We're not sure if that's a girl with a beard or a man with a dress... Aela, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

You'd look exhausted too if you'd been molested for the last forty minutes. Bonde do Role, Iceland Airwaves 2007, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

This poor boy's been left out of the onstage sexiliciousness. Bonde do Role, Iceland Airwaves 2007, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Finally, some non-contact action from Bonde do Role, Iceland Airwaves 2007, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Just get a room, for god's sake! Bonde do Role, Iceland Airwaves 2007, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Interesting symbolism here, guys. Bonde do Role, Iceland Airwaves 2007, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

The Brazilians get dirrrty. Bonde Do Role, Iceland Airwaves 2007, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Drinks carts? This has got to be the best gig ever! Iceland Airwaves 2007, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

The entire population of Iceland queue up for the Airwaves festival 2007, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

This has got to be a mask, right? The Bronx's Matt Caughthran, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

'It'll all be ok, mate,' says the audience member. The Bronx, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Matt Caughthran sees a mouse. The Bronx, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

'That's it, I'm killing one of you guys right now.' The Bronx's Matt Caughthran, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

'Take a photo of me and I'll kill you.' The Bronx, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Some people sleepwalk, this guy sleepbassplays. Cut Off Your Hands, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

'Oh god, I really didn't think this through...' Cut Off Your Hands, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

For once New Zealand are leading the way for fashion. Cut Off Your Hands, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Now, THAT is a hairstyle... Cut Off Your Hands, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

'Touch me and I'll kill you.' The Bronx, Iceland Airwaves 2007, Reykjavik, October 18, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Taking your pipe onstage - jolly civilised. Mum, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Kele performing the little-known song 'Argh!' Bloc Party, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Thankfully no lungs collapsed in Iceland this weekend. Bloc Party's Matt Tong and Gordon Moakes, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Mum, impersonating Patrick Wolf's backing band at Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Russell plays the moody guitar hero - as usual. Bloc Party, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Purple haze. Mum, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

'No, Kele, you're facing the wrong way!' Bloc Party, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Kele's shirt looks slightly like the Icelandic flag. If you squint a bit. Bloc Party, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 21, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Probably performing in a stringed instrument museum... Mum, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

What a sultry ice(land) queen. Mum, Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley

Iceland's indiest flock to see Mum at Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, October 20, 2007.
Pic: Tom Oxley