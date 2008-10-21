Iceland Airwaves 2008: All Photography By Tom Oxley

White Denim at Iceland Airwaves. The Austin, Texas garage-rockers recently released their first full-length debut album, 'Exposion'. It was released on vinyl and digital formats but not CD, since the band insist CDs are "worthless" to them.
Vampire Weekend at Iceland Airwaves. Interesting fact: Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig formed a spoof hip-hop act called L'Homme Run while still a student.
These New Puritans at Iceland Airwaves. Head to NME.COM/FESTIVALS for a review of their typically dark-hued set.
Icelandic electro fans salute Simian Mobile Disco at Iceland Airwaves, which took place at various venues across Reykjavik, 15-19 November.
The Mae Shi rock out at Iceland Airwaves. The LA psychedelic rockers, who recently underwent a radical line-up change, aired tracks from their acclaimed fourth album 'HLLLYH'.
Fuck Buttons at Iceland Airwaves. The avant-noise duo have won extravagant praise for their debut album 'Street Horrrsing', released in march 2008.
Florence And The Machine at Iceland Airwaves. Vocalist Florence - full name Florence Mary Leontine Welch - went to art college in her home borough of Camberwell, South London, before dropping out to pursue her musical career.
CSS at Iceland Airwaves. The Brazilian band recently released 'Move', the second single to be taken from their sophomore album 'Donkey'.
Florence And The Machine at Iceland Airwaves. A few days earlier, vocalist Florence Welch had appeared in London singing a cover of Kelly Clarkson's 'Since You Been Gone' backed by Mark Ronson and Babyshambles' Drew McConnell.
Crystal Castles at Iceland Airwaves. Alice Glass recently told NME: "Nothing will change my nihilist view of the future."
Crystal Castles at Iceland Airwaves, Saturday October 18. In a recent NME interview vocalist Alice Glass revealed her harsh upbringing. She left home at 14 to join a community of punks and drug addicts. "I left due to an early existential crisis," she explained.
Biffy Clyro onstage at NASA, Reykjavik, October 15. The Scottish rockers played a sweaty, one-hour set to a packed crowd, whose loudest response was reserved for the band's 2008 single 'Mountains'.
Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil onstage at NASA, one of the venues participating in Iceland Airwaves, Wednesday October 15. In a radical break with tradition, the hirsute frontman took to the stage shirtless, and wearing jeans.
Revellers at the Blue Lagoon. For a full Iceland Airwaves review pick up the next issue of NME, on sale Wednesday 29 October. Meanwhile, you can read more about the five-day bash at NME.COM/FESTIVALS.
A DJ entertains the masses at Iceland's Blue Lagoon, the geothermal spa that during Iceland Airwaves transforms into a raucous party destination.
Iceland Airwaves revellers enjoy the hot springs of the Blue Lagoon, about 40km outside of Reykjavik. Rolling Stone maagazine once described Iceland Airwaves as "the hippest long weekend on the annual music-festival calendar".
The tenth annual Iceland Airwaves festival took place across several venues in Reykjavik, 15-22 October, featuring live performances from Vampire Weekend, CSS, Simian Mobile Disco, These New Puritans and many more. Despite the country's final difficulties - Iceland is on the verge of national bankruptcy - the festival went ahead as planned.
Icelandic teens enjoy Iceland Airwaves in defiance of the financial crisis that has gripped the country. In the days leading up to the bash, organisers had vowed to plow ahead with the festival: "The economical crisis does not affect the planning and promoting of the festival. [We] are looking forward to lifting the spirits of the Icelandic people," organisers explained.