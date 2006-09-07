Iceland music festival gets London leg

Airwaves offers UK taster night

The influential Iceland Airwaves festival is coming to the UK for one night only this month.

With Reykjavik’s annual new music carnival growing every year, organizers are this year staging ‘A Taste Of Iceland Airwaves’ showcasing some of the highlights of next month’s event.

Taking place at London King’s College on September 12, the special gig features live sets with an international flavour from Love Is All, Tilly and the Wall and Iceland’s own Jakobinara.

This year’s Iceland Airwaves takes place in Reykjavik from October 18-22. More information can be found Icelandairwaves.com.