Iceland Airwaves festival: Of Montreal play day one

Kevin Barnes and co. kick off first day

The Iceland Airwaves festival kicked off today (October 19), with the highlights including Of Montreal‘s set in Reykjavik Art Museum.

Augmented by four players, frontman Kevin Barnes led the group through a blistering gig dressed in an eye-catching red outfit completed by shiny red shoes.

Before playing the track ‘Suffer For Fashion’, Barnes introduced his shoes, saying: “This is our first time in Iceland, it’s really cool. I bought these shoes here, you have really good shopping here.”

Earlier in the day, the band played an acoustic set at Mail Mog Manning in the centre.

Prior to this, ex-GusGus singer Hafdis Huld played an intimate set at Kjauaranum shop.

She said: “I think the first song might sound a bit ‘noise art’.Let’s put that down to me sounding quirky and Icelandic, shall we?”

Huld played tracks including ‘Ski Jumper’ and ‘Tomoko’.

Of Montreal played:

‘So Beings Our Alabee’

‘The Party’s Crashing Us’

‘Gronladic’

‘Suffer For Fashion’

‘Wraith Pinned To The Mist’

‘She’s A Rejector’

‘Oslo In The Summertime’

‘Bunny Ain’t No Kind Of Rider’

‘I Was Never Young’

‘Hemidalsgate Like A Promethean Curse’

‘A Sentence Of Sorts In Kongvinger’

The festival takes place at various venues around Reykjavik, including Reykjavik Art Museum, Gaukurinn and Nasa.

Stay tuned to NME.COM for all the latest news from the festival.