Rolo Tomassi, Neon Indian added to Iceland Airwaves festival line-up

Acts will join Robyn, Bombay Bicycle Club, Hurts and Everything Everything at the October event

Rolo Tomassi, Neon Indian and James Blake are among the latest additions to the line-up for this year’s Iceland Airwaves festival.

They join the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, Everything Everything, Robyn and Hurts at the bash, which takes place in Reykjavik on October 13-17 across various venues.

Other acts recently added to the bill include Ramadanman, Teeth, Feldberg and Film.

See Icelandairwaves.is for more information.

The line-up for this year’s Iceland Airwaves includes:

Agent Fresco

Alex Metric With Charlie XCX

Angel Deradoorian

Angist

Apparat Organ Quartet

Bang Gang

Basia Bulat

Benny Crespo’s Gang

Biggibix

Bloodgroup

Bombay Bicycle Club

Captain Fufanu

Caterpillarmen

Chateau Marmont

Cliff Clavin

Codes In The Clouds

Deep Jimi And The Zep Creams

Diddi Fel

Dikta

DLX ATX

Efterklang

Emmsjé Gauti

Endless Dark

Ensími

Everything Everything

Factory Floor

Feldberg

Film

For A Minor Reflection

Gablé

Hafdís Huld

Haffi Haff

Ham

Hercules And Love Affair

Hjálmar

Hjaltalín

Hundreds

Hurts

Jaakko And Jay

James Blake

JJ

The Joy Formidable

Junip

Le Corps Mince De Francoise

Lights On The Highway

Moderat

Mount Kimbie

Neon Indian

Oh No Ono

Ramadanman

Robyn

Rolo Tomassi

Silver Columns

Slagsmålsklubben

Snailhouse

The Amplifetes

The Antlers

Think About Life

Toro Y Moi

Teeth

Tunng

Who Knew

Wild Gees

Yuni In Taxco

Yunioshi