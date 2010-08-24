Rolo Tomassi, Neon Indian added to Iceland Airwaves festival line-up

Acts will join Robyn, Bombay Bicycle Club, Hurts and Everything Everything at the October event
Rolo Tomassi, Neon Indian and James Blake are among the latest additions to the line-up for this year’s Iceland Airwaves festival.
They join the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, Everything Everything, Robyn and Hurts at the bash, which takes place in Reykjavik on October 13-17 across various venues.
Other acts recently added to the bill include Ramadanman, Teeth, Feldberg and Film.
See Icelandairwaves.is for more information.
The line-up for this year’s Iceland Airwaves includes:
Agent Fresco
Alex Metric With Charlie XCX
Angel Deradoorian
Angist
Apparat Organ Quartet
Bang Gang
Basia Bulat
Benny Crespo’s Gang
Biggibix
Bloodgroup
Bombay Bicycle Club
Captain Fufanu
Caterpillarmen
Chateau Marmont
Cliff Clavin
Codes In The Clouds
Deep Jimi And The Zep Creams
Diddi Fel
Dikta
DLX ATX
Efterklang
Emmsjé Gauti
Endless Dark
Ensími
Everything Everything
Factory Floor
Feldberg
Film
For A Minor Reflection
Gablé
Hafdís Huld
Haffi Haff
Ham
Hercules And Love Affair
Hjálmar
Hjaltalín
Hundreds
Hurts
Jaakko And Jay
James Blake
JJ
The Joy Formidable
Junip
Le Corps Mince De Francoise
Lights On The Highway
Moderat
Mount Kimbie
Neon Indian
Oh No Ono
Ramadanman
Robyn
Rolo Tomassi
Silver Columns
Slagsmålsklubben
Snailhouse
The Amplifetes
The Antlers
Think About Life
Toro Y Moi
Teeth
Tunng
Who Knew
Wild Gees
Yuni In Taxco
Yunioshi