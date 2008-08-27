Vampire Weekend and Lykke Li added to Iceland Airwaves line-up

Acts join CSS, Crystal Castles and Florence and the Machine

Iceland Airwaves have announced further acts performing at this year’s event.

Vampire Weekend, Lykke Li and El Perro Del Mar have all been added to the festival bill.

Bands already on the line-up include CSS, Young Knives, White Lies, Crystal Castles, Florence And The Machine, These New Puritans and Simian Mobile Disco.

Taking place October 15-19 in Reykjavik, it will be the event’s tenth anniversary.

For more information go to Icelandairwaves.com.