Credit crunch won’t affect Iceland Airwaves Festival

'Show must go on' say organisers

Iceland‘s current economic crisis won’t affect next week’s Iceland Airwaves festival, say organisers.

The 10th anniversary festival, set to take place in Reykjavik on October 15 – 19, will feature gigs by Vampire Weekend, White Lies, Crystal Castles, CSS and Biffy Clyro.

The Icelandic government seized control of Landsbanki, the country’s oldest and second-largest bank this week (October 8), whilst Icesave customers have found themselves unable to get into their accounts.

“The economical crisis does not affect the planning and promoting of the festival. Ticket sales have been going well and with the festival less than one week away, there are only a few tickets still available. [We] are looking forward to lifting the spirits of the Icelandic people,” organisers explained.

For more information on the festival, go to Icelandairwaves.com.

