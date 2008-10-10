White Lies plan to ‘lift Iceland’s spirits’ at Airwaves festival

London trio gear up for gig in credit crunch-stricken country

White Lies have said they plan to ‘lift the spirits’ of the Icelandic people at Airwaves festival next week.

Organisers assured fans yesterday (October 9) that the economic crisis won’t affect the festival, which runs from October 15 to 19 in Reykjavik and is set to feature gigs by Vampire Weekend, Crystal Castles and Biffy Clyro.

“We’re really really looking forward playing at Airwaves,” White Lies bassist Charles Cave told NME.COM.

The west London trio are playing at the Idno venue at the festival on October 18.

“I hope everything is going to be OK with the economy over there, but hopefully it’ll just mean there’ll be cheaper drinks. In times of desperation there’s nothing like a rock festival to lift the spirits. That said, I don’t think our music will do much cheering up in itself to be honest,” he added.

