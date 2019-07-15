SG Lewis has spent the past 14 months releasing his ‘Dusk, Dark, Dawn’ trilogy. The collection of three EPs (which combined make up his debut album) musically soundtrack a night out from pre-drinks through to the early morning comedown. The final shimmering instalment, ‘Dawn’, was released last month.

“Doing the project has taught me more than anything, and more about myself as a musician, producer and a singer,” he explains whilst we take a ride on Mad Cool Festival‘s gigantic Ferris Wheel. And even though he’s been busy with this project for over a year, he’s already started working on new material.

“I have over half of [the next project] already!” Lewis tells NME. “Once I finished ‘Dawn’ I went straight into the next bit as I felt so inspired by what I discovered, so I got in the studio and I started singing a lot more. The next record is a bit more uptempo, a bit more disco and ’80s influenced, and I’m singing on everything at the moment… at the moment it’s coming together quite quickly!”

Lewis is a regular collaborator, having worked with everyone from Clairo and AlunaGeorge and to G-Eazy in the past. He confirmed that the next project will have a handful of guests, but had to keep schtum on who they were. But asides from collabs already locked in, who would his dream team-up be with? “Justin Vernon! And he’s here today. Some of my crew went for lunch and he was sat there at lunch and I didn’t go, and I was completely gutted. So definitely Justin Vernon…I feel like if I see him I’m going to be a bit weird about it. He’s one of the ones that as much as he’s my dream collaboration, he’s also my complete hero and idol!”

Watch our interview with SG Lewis to hear more about his next project, and all about his first festival experience.