Isle of Wight Festival confirms 2020 line-up

Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol,The Chemical Brothers, and Duran Duran have all been confirmed as the headliners for Isle of Wight Festival 2020 – check out the rest of the line-up below.

The iconic festival will return once between June 11-14, with all four acts topping the bill across the entire weekend.

Richie and Capaldi’s performance marks their debut at the UK festival, while Duran Duran’s appearance is billed as a UK festival exclusive.

On playing, Lionel said: “I’m excited to be playing at The Isle of Wight Festival next summer. It’s the first time I’ve performed at the festival and I can’t think of a better way to start the summer! It’s a festival steeped in music history – Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones have all headlined and I’m honoured to be joining the esteemed list! See you all there.”

Capaldi said: “Buzzing to be playing The Isle of Wight Festival next year!! Going to try and keep the other day clear so I can get a few scoops in after I play! See ya next year yaaaaaaas.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere on the bill, The Chemical Brothers will join Snow Patrol as Saturday co-headliners, while fans can also expect appearances from the likes of Sam Fender, Example, Happy Mondays, James Arthur, JC Stewart, Kaiser Chiefs, Maisie Peters, Primal Scream, Shed Seven and many more.

Weekend tickets start from £185 and you can buy them here.

Advertisement