Muse, Kasabian, Lewis Capaldi and more are set to headline next year’s Isle Of Wight Festival – see the full line-up below.

After holding its delayed 2021 edition this month (September 17-19), the festival then quickly announced dates and ticket details for its 2022 festival.

Next year, the festival is set to return to its traditional dates of mid-June, and the first wave of names for its line-up have been announced.

Joining Muse, Kasabian and Capaldi at the top of the bill will be Lionel Richie (co-headlining with Muse on Friday, June 17) and Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra’s lauded Ibiza Classics show (alongside Kasabian on the Saturday night).

Also featuring on the line-up are the likes of Blossoms, Sigrid, Craig David, Nile Rodgers and Chic, The Vaccines and many more.

See the full list of names announced today (September 27) for Isle Of Wight 2022 below. General sale tickets are on sale now here.

This month’s Isle Of Wight Festival was headlined by Snow Patrol, David Guetta, Duran Duran and Liam Gallagher, who shared photos of his injuries after he fell out of a helicopter while leaving the festival site following his headline set.

Earlier in the day, Gallagher had closed the first day the bash with a set that included a number of his solo songs alongside some classic Oasis hits.

Posting on Twitter the next day, Gallagher shared a picture of his injuries along with a post which said: “So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t [write] it.”

He reassured fans saying he was now “all good” before joking: “Who said [Rock n Roll] is dead. Keith Moon eat your drum skin out. C’mon you know.”

But he later revealed that he had suffered a broken nose and was forced to cancel a show in Belfast which was supposed to take place at the weekend.