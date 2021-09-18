Watch Liam Gallagher close first night of Isle of Wight festival with Oasis classics

Liam Gallagher has closed the first night of the Isle of Wight festival with a set packed full of his solo hits, alongside some Oasis classics.

Gallagher played a number of Oasis classics including ‘Rock N Roll Star’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ between solo hits ‘Wall of Glass’ and ‘Shockwave’.

The encore was made up of ‘Supersonic’, ‘Acquiesce’, ‘Roll With It’ and ‘Live Forever’.

You can see some footage, reaction and images of the set below:

Isle of Wight c’mon you know LFUKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 17, 2021

Liam Gallagher at Isle of Wight last night 📸 Dan Reid pic.twitter.com/mTYjaklzXT — Oasis Mania Fanpage (@oasismania_uk) September 18, 2021

Liam Gallagher – Hello (Isle Of Wight Festival 2021) 🎥 Koengkoe Music/Youtube pic.twitter.com/4Pudeog3Bf — Oasis Mania Fanpage (@oasismania_uk) September 18, 2021

Liam Gallagher on stage right now at Isle Of Wight Festival pic.twitter.com/r45DRKjwqZ — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) September 17, 2021

Liam Gallagher at Isle of Wight on sky arts right now ch 130 xoxo thank me later pic.twitter.com/sCrsfaATpH — John Fagan (@FuganJohn) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the director of new Oasis film, Oasis Knebworth 1996 has told NME that he thinks the band will get back together one day.

They famously split after a bust up in Paris back in 2009 and Liam and Noel Gallagher have constantly been involved in ongoing spats ever since.

But ahead of the release of the new documentary, which is released in cinemas on September 23, when asked if he ever thought the band would get back together, director Jake Scott said: “Yeah. I’d love to think so. It’d be lovely. Oh God it’d be great wouldn’t it? There’s so much studio manipulation in music now. Just a solid rock n roll band would be an amazing thing to see again.”

Reviewing the film, NME’s Alex Flood concluded: “For those who were there, the film provides a portal back to a golden age. For everyone else, it’s a reminder of those special teen years – when a plastic cup filled with warm lager and a sunny afternoon in a park makes for the biggest adventure of your life.”