The massive gig follows a busy weekend at Glastonbury for the guitar legend

Johnny Marr has announced details of a homecoming gig in Manchester.

The Smiths legend will play the city’s Albert Hall on September 4, following a smattering of summer gigs across the UK through July and August.

The announcement of the new show follows a busy weekend at Glastonbury for the guitarist. He played a solo show on the Other Stage in support of his recent album ‘Call The Comet’, and also joined The Killers during their massive Pyramid Stage headline slot to play ‘This Charming Man’ and ‘Mr Brightside’.

We spoke to Johnny on site at Glastonbury this weekend past, chatting about his setlist, and who he’d like his next high-profile collaborators to be.

“I think I play quite a lot of Smiths’ songs. I play enough. If I were to play any more than I play now then it would tip the balance over,” he told NME‘s Andrew Trendell at Worthy Farm.

“For me, a set is a little bit like a movie where you get all your scenes in place. Eventually you get them in the right order as what you want to be as perfect. Sometimes if you play around too much, as much as I like it, you just change the dynamic.”

Speaking of future collaborations, he hinted: “I think me and Bernard [Sumner, New Order/Joy Division] will probably do something again in the future, Maybe I’d like to rope Stephen Morris in at some point. Stephen’s always been one of my favourite musicians – not just because he’s from Manchester, but no one’s ever managed to play like him, before or since. Also, I really rate Gillian too. So maybe I’ll just join New Order… on bass.”

Watch that full chat below. Johnny Marr plays Manchester’s Albert Hall on September 4.