Latitude Festival announces first wave of acts for 2024

Latitude has announced its first batch of acts for its 2024 edition.

The festival will be returning to Suffolk’s Henham Park next year from July 25-28, 2024.

Headlining the festival alongside the previously announced UK exclusive Duran Duran will be Kasabian, Keane and London Grammar.

Also set to perform are Khruangbin, Chic and Nile Rodgers, Orbital, Rag N’Bone Man, Rick Astley, The Mary Wallopers, Reverend and the Makers, Picture Parlour, Mary In The Junkyard and University. More acts will be announced in due course.

Kasabian’s headline set, which marks their Latitude debut, is also a UK exclusive and is set to coincide with the release of their forthcoming album. “This is going to be our first time at Latitude, and it’s going to be massive,” the band said in a press release. “We can’t wait to give you the show of your lives. See you in the summer!”

London Grammar are also making their first appearance at the festival. “We are extremely excited to announce that we will be headlining Latitude Festival next summer!” they added. “It is a beautiful opportunity to play the festival for the very first time, which is so well loved. It’s also a chance for us to perform new music that we have been creating, and we can’t wait to share it at Latitude!”

Keane’s headline appearance comes after they were booked to sub-headline Latitude in 2020, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We were gutted when we missed out on playing at Latitude when it was cancelled in 2020,” said the band’s keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley, “so we’re over the moon to finally be playing there next year. It’s a legendary festival and we can’t wait to be there.”

Meanwhile, Sara Pascoe has been announced as the festival’s comedy headliner. She was meant to perform at this year’s festival but had to pull out due to illness.

Melvin Benn, Latitude’s Festival Director, said: “Having Duran Duran, Kasabian, London Grammar, Keane, and Sara Pascoe leading the lineup at this year’s Latitude Festival truly epitomises our vision for a diverse and dynamic program.

“Each performer brings their unique energy and style to the bill, promising an unforgettable experience for our audience. We strive to create a space where art and music converge in the most extraordinary ways, and this year’s music headliners capture the essence of that vision.”

Last year’s Latitude was headlined by Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra.