Open’er 2023: 10 must-see artists playing this year’s festival

After its joyous return to Gydnia, Poland last year, Open’er is back for 2023 with another stellar line-up packed with the biggest names in pop, rock, rap and beyond.

Taking place on Poland’s gorgeous Baltic coastline between June 28 and July 1, the four-day celebration of all things music has more than enough to satisfy your festival cravings. If you’re a rock fanatic needing guitar-heavy treats then settle for nothing less than Arctic Monkeys and Queens of the Stone Age. Wanting to dance the night away with pop royalty? Look no further as Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Caroline Polachek have you covered.

For Glastonbury-level headliners, Open’er is a steal at around £190 for a four-day ticket. Tempted? Our 10 must-see picks from across the weekend might just convince you…

Caroline Polachek

When Caroline Polachek welcomed us onto her island with ‘Desire, I Want To Turn To You’ back in February, its dashes of pop-futurism and operatic quirks transcended pure euphoria. Though alt-pop oddities, Polachek’s charm comes in her skill for bridging genre seamlessly, from bag pip-aided Celtic trad (‘Blood And Butter’) to flamenco guitar (‘Sunset’). There’s no doubt that she’ll deliver yet another performance masterclass at Open’er.

Arctic Monkeys

Fresh off their first-ever UK stadium tour, festival veterans Arctic Monkeys will grace Open’er’s Orange Main Stage on Friday night (June 30), bringing their indie bangers in tow. Whether it’s ‘The Car’’s matured songwriting or teen angst-filled fan favourites taken from their early material, their discography only offers straight-up hits. Their slot marks their first European festival show of the year, so following the throwbacks thrown into their previous setlists with ‘A Certain Romance’ and ‘Mardy Bum’, we can only hope the Sheffield lads have a surprise waiting for us.

Labrinth

British rapper, singer and producer Labrinth has an impressive musical resume. Across his multi-award nominated soundtrack work for Euphoria and The Lion King, this year’s solo release, ‘End & Begins’, collabs aplenty and that Coachella set, he’s rightly establishing himself as a household name. As Open’er is his only announced European show this summer, don’t miss the chance to catch Labrinth’s soulful opulence in the flesh.

DOMi & JD Beck

Get to know DOMi & JD Beck, the internet’s most-hyped jazz duo, ahead of their Friday night (June 30) set. Known for their insane jam sessions, the prodigious pair caught the eye of Anderson .Paak who quickly signed them to his Apeshit imprint for their debut single ‘Smile’. Their subsequent album, ‘Not Tight’, boasts assists from Thundercat, Snoop Dogg, Mac DeMarco, Busta Rhymes and even the legendary Herbie Hancock, while tuning jazz into a Gen-Z friendly world. Head to the Alter Stage to see the hype for yourself. You won’t be disappointed.

Rina Sawayama

Rina Sawayama knows how to write an all-out hit and perform them with the same fortitude. 2022’s ‘Hold The Girl’ proved just this, whipping through ‘00s indie nostalgia, soft-rock, electro-trance and pop richness with an overt confidence. This charisma filters through into her live set with commands to dance and get lost in her pop-rock allure seeming obligatory. There’s a reason why she won Best Live Act at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. You need to see it to believe it.

Thundercat

Grammy Award winner Thundercat brings his rich funk-infused basslines to the Alter Stage for Friday night’s (June 30) celebrations. Even on his endless collaborations, from Tame Impala to Gorillaz, Thundercat’s acid-jazz groove is unmistakable. For his Open’er set, expect pure musical fluidity as he bounces around outlandish jams and free-flowing bass solos.

Lizzo

Lizzo’s time is now. The bonafide queen of pop will take over the Orange Main Stage with her highly-choreographed disco-pop antics to close out day one (June 28). Get prepared for hits from multi-award winning ‘Cus I Love You’ and 2022’s ‘Special’, and inevitable flute solo breakdowns that will get you hyped for her neverending lovable positivity. If her extensive back catalogue wasn’t enough, Lizzo has been treating recent crowds with iconic renditions of Chaka Khan’s ‘I’m Every Women’ and Lauryn Hill’s ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’. Her Open’er set will go down as legendary.

Ezra Collective

Ezra Collective break the jazz mould while radiating joy with their groove-focused output. Far from the polyrhythmic swing you’d expect, the South London quintet pull from Afrobeats, grime and salsa to formulate a contemporary celebration of the greats that have passed before them, like the otherworldly Sun Ra. Their sophomore album ‘Where I’m Meant To Be’ renders this to life with guests Sampa The Great, Kojey Radical, Emeli Sandé and Nao bolstering the group’s dynamic yet easygoing approach to free-moving new jazz. It’ll be spellbinding.

Lil Nas X

One to always put on a show, pop-rap star and internet king Lil Nas X will ensure Open’er day one (June 28) kicks off with a showcase of queer theatrics. His debut ‘MONTERO’ subverted the norms of hip-hop by pushing queer motifs into a genre awash with homophobia, and as good as he is on record, his live set promises so much more. Expect his country-trap-meets-pop-rap with lashes of choreography perfection and all-out fun.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar is a rap powerhouse. It’s undeniable. Last year’s ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ consolidated him at the top of his game, emotionally and musically, with NME’s five-star review tipping it as “one of the deepest cuts we’ve had from Kendrick”. Not afraid to lay his feelings bare, his live set has felt the impact with recent performances at New York’s Governer’s Ball, Primavera Sound and beyond stripped back to a mostly solo performance, with Lamar front and centre. Now ready to close Open’er’s final night (July 1), without question, he’ll pull all the stops to mesmorise everyone in attendance.

SZA

Global superstar SZA brings her relatable, raw cuts to Gyndia for an unmissable set on the festival’s second night (June 29). She dropped her long-awaited comeback album ‘SOS’ back in December, which NME described as “a phenomenal record that barely puts a foot wrong and raises the bar even higher than she set it before” in a well-deserved five-star review. Its impassioned messages of self-love propelled her to the forefront of contemporary R&B – a stature she rightly deserves. With the line-up also boasting slots from some of her recent collaborators, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar, Open’er is place to be for any SZA fan.