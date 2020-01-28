Parklife announces full 2020 line-up including headliners Skepta and Lewis Capaldi

Manchester’s Parklife festival has announced its 2020 line-up, with some huge names set to headline the UK’s largest metropolitan festival.

Leading the pack is Tyler, The Creator, who’s playing his first ever solo UK show outside of London, as announced last month.

He’s joined at the top of the bill by grime heavyweight Skepta, and 2019’s break-out chart-topper Lewis Capaldi. Also already announced, JME will be bringing his GRIME MC FM project to the festival.

Further down the bill, there’s high-profile shows from the likes of Khalid, Jorja Smith, Giggs, Robyn, Anderson .Paak, AJ Tracey, Fatboy Slim and Charli XCX, who will be playing across the festival’s eight stages. Take a look at the full line-up below.

Parklife will welcome 160,000 punters to Manchester’s Heaton Park on June 14 and 15 for its eleventh edition.

The festival is run by the same team behind The Warehouse Project, and will also feature the likes of Bicep, Four Tet, Annie Mac, Nina Kraviz and a DJ set from John Hopkins.

Further down the line-up, YouTuber KSI will be performing, as will the likes of Mabel, Peggy Gou, Carl Cox and D-Block Europe.

A limited presale of tickets go on sale at 10am GMT tomorrow (January 29), with the general sale at the same time the following day.

Last year’s Parklife featured stellar sets from the likes of Christine and the Queens, Slowthai and The Streets.