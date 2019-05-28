Psychedelic Porn Crumpets on their “raucous” UK shows: “There were people on the ceiling”

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have spoken about experiencing “raucous” crowds at UK festivals after taking to the stage at All Points East 2019.

Watch our full video interview with the band above

The Australian group performed at the Victoria Park event on Saturday (May 25), which welcomed a headline performance from The Strokes. Also appearing across the day were the likes of The Raconteurs, Interpol, Jarvis Cocker, and Courtney Barnett.

NME caught up with the band backstage to discuss being “thrust out of Australia”, progress on new material, and performing to energetic UK audiences.

“British crowds love humming a riff, they’ll chant riffs,” they told NME. “In Australia, we’ll get sweaty crowd surfing kind of things. It’s pretty raucous here – there were people on the ceiling at Liverpool.”

Speaking of the likes of Kevin Parker paving the way for their sound to breakthrough, they explained: “I suppose being from Australia it just really helped that Tame Impala and psych bands like Pond started to move.

“I think we were just really fortunate as well. We’re gonna completely grab it, take it all on and just keep writing as much music as possible.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets cited the likes of Hideous Sun Demon, Foam, and Love Junkies as exciting acts from Aus’ thriving music scene.

“These bands should be hitting a global market and I don’t know why [they haven’t],” they told NME. “You could do a whole study on why they didn’t get the ears around it.”

The band’s new album ‘And Now For The Whatchamacallit’ is out on Friday May 31.