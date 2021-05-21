Primavera Sound Festival to return over two weekends in 2022

Primavera Sound Festival has announced it will return in 2022, taking place across two weekends for the first time ever.

After being forced to cancel consecutive editions for the last two years, organisers have announced an overhaul of the event to mark its 20th anniversary.

Fans can expect two full weekends of the festival on June 2-4 and 9-11 2022, with each promising a different line up. In addition, Primavera 2022 will also take in ‘Primavera a la Ciutat’, with more than 150 shows spread across Barcelona’s venues from 5-8 June, between the two festival weekends.

Advertisement

The event will subsequently wrap up on Sunday June 12 with a Brunch On The Beach event.

Primavera 2022’s full line-up will arrive on May 25th, ahead of tickets going on sale on June 1st.

Over 500 shows. 11 uninterrupted days of music. 2 weekends.

This will be #PrimaveraSound202X2 🗓️ Line up released on May 25th

🎟️ Tickets on sale on June 1st Info: https://t.co/Cp53uNW2vc pic.twitter.com/czzjDtimrw — primavera_sound (@Primavera_Sound) May 21, 2021

This year’s event had been due to take place from June 2-6, with the likes of Tame Impala, The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, FKA twigs, Charli XCX and Gorillaz all booked to perform.

All ticket-holders will have the option of keeping their tickets for 2022, though a 2021 refund option will be available from June 2 – when Primavera say their 2022 line-up will be revealed.

Advertisement

Primavera Sound previously hailed the successful results of a trial they held back in December which investigated the possibility of holding live music events without social distancing during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Primavera Weekender is set to return later this year following its inaugural edition in 2019.