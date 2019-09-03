Trending:

Reading Festival 2019: Backstage with The 1975, Charli XCX, Royal Blood and more

NME

Hands up who had a stonking Reading & Leeds Festival? Team NME braved the sun to get down the front and round the back with all your favourite bands. Here's who we met swanning about the artist compound throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Tyla Yaweh Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 1 of 22

Tyla Yaweh

Signed to Posty's label, Tyla Yaweh is the new big name in rap. He still had time to stop for a chat though, mid puff.

Yungblud NME Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 2 of 22

Yungblud

Dom from Donny aka Yungblud seems to have forgotten his manners when we bump into him bounding around the backstage area. He did however grab his buddy Machine Gun Kelly over for a chat, which we filmed. It's funny.

Charli XCX Reading Festival 2019 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 3 of 22

Charli XCX

It's Charli baby! We managed to grab XCX backstage who revealed she's written a techno song with Grimes. Something we need to hear ASAP.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five
This is an image 5 of 22

Royal Blood

Wanna fight? Royal Blood get amped up for their huge Main Stage show.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five
This is an image 6 of 22

Pvris

American rockers Pvris joined us for a quick snap before their set on the BBC Radio 1 Stage.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five
This is an image 7 of 22

Pup

Positive punks Pup enjoyed a pre-show sit down in the sun.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Andy Ford/NME
This is an image 8 of 22

You Me At Six

You Me At Six are busy working on their seventh album, but managed to find the time to join us at Reading for a snap and chat. Any collaborations planned for the next record? "Drake" they joke. Or do they...

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five
This is an image 9 of 22

Palaye Royale

We managed to grab the band of brothers for a few pictures backstage.

Against The Current, Reading Festival 2019 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 10 of 22

Against The Current

Against The Current joined us after their mega Main Stage set.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Andy Ford
This is an image 12 of 22

Poppy

We caught up with Poppy who gave us the deets on her new album ("it's even heavier than the last") and what it's like to go to Marilyn Manson's birthday party (“It is what you would have imagined it to be”).

Chvrches Reading Festival 2019 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Andy Ford/NME
This is an image 13 of 22

Chvrches Reading Festival 2019

Backstage Chvrches chatted about playing their third Reading and Leeds, with multi-instrumentalist Martin Doherty telling us: “It’s kind of funny with bands like Bastille and The 1975 as we all kind of came through at the same time...you become friends with them over the years so it’s cool that we’re all back on the same cycle. Everybody’s still going so it’s quite cool.” Reading and Leeds, basically a big ‘ol school reunion for bands.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Andy Ford
This is an image 14 of 22

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Frank Carter and rattlesnake Dean Richardson cuddled up for a snap.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Andy Ford
This is an image 15 of 22

Fidlar

Fidlar looking ready to conquer The Pit stage.

Machine Gun Kelly Reading Festival 2019 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 16 of 22

Machine Gun Kelly

MGK managed to fit us into his busy schedule that included performing on the BBC Radio 1 Stage and joining Yungblud on the Main Stage in one afternoon.

Kim Petras Reading Festival 2019 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 17 of 22

Kim Petras

Woo Ah! It's Kim Petras, making her Reading Festival debut.

Mini Mansions Reading Festival 2019 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 18 of 22

Mini Mansions

The Mini Mansions lads, who considerately colour coordinated their suits to the backdrop.

Bastille, Reading Festival 2019 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
This is an image 19 of 22

Bastille

Checkmate - the Bastille boys psych themselves up to headline the BBC Radio 1 Stage.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five
This is an image 20 of 22

Counterfeit

Counterfeit are all smiles after their killer set opening the Main Stage on Saturday.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Andy Ford/NME
This is an image 21 of 22

Pale Waves

Pale Waves pucker up before they brought their goth-pop to the BBC Radio 1 Stage.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five
This is an image 22 of 22

Nothing No Where

Nothing No Where joined us backstage for a quick pic.