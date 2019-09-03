Hands up who had a stonking Reading & Leeds Festival? Team NME braved the sun to get down the front and round the back with all your favourite bands. Here's who we met swanning about the artist compound throughout the bank holiday weekend.
Tyla Yaweh
Signed to Posty's label, Tyla Yaweh is the new big name in rap. He still had time to stop for a chat though, mid puff.
Yungblud
Dom from Donny aka Yungblud seems to have forgotten his manners when we bump into him bounding around the backstage area. He did however grab his buddy Machine Gun Kelly over for a chat, which we filmed. It's funny.
Charli XCX
It's Charli baby! We managed to grab XCX backstage who revealed she's written a techno song with Grimes. Something we need to hear ASAP.
The 1975
It's your Friday night headliners, The 1975!
Royal Blood
Wanna fight? Royal Blood get amped up for their huge Main Stage show.
Pvris
American rockers Pvris joined us for a quick snap before their set on the BBC Radio 1 Stage.
Pup
Positive punks Pup enjoyed a pre-show sit down in the sun.
You Me At Six
You Me At Six are busy working on their seventh album, but managed to find the time to join us at Reading for a snap and chat. Any collaborations planned for the next record? "Drake" they joke. Or do they...
Palaye Royale
We managed to grab the band of brothers for a few pictures backstage.
Against The Current
Against The Current joined us after their mega Main Stage set.
The Chats
Shed-rockers The Chats revealed what happened when Josh Homme, Dave Grohl and Alex Turner went to one of their gigs earlier this year (Dave told them "don’t fuck it up" before they went on) when we found them backstage at Reading. And they posed for a few pictures.
Poppy
We caught up with Poppy who gave us the deets on her new album ("it's even heavier than the last") and what it's like to go to Marilyn Manson's birthday party (“It is what you would have imagined it to be”).
Chvrches Reading Festival 2019
Backstage Chvrches chatted about playing their third Reading and Leeds, with multi-instrumentalist Martin Doherty telling us: “It’s kind of funny with bands like Bastille and The 1975 as we all kind of came through at the same time...you become friends with them over the years so it’s cool that we’re all back on the same cycle. Everybody’s still going so it’s quite cool.” Reading and Leeds, basically a big ‘ol school reunion for bands.
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Frank Carter and rattlesnake Dean Richardson cuddled up for a snap.
Fidlar
Fidlar looking ready to conquer The Pit stage.
Machine Gun Kelly
MGK managed to fit us into his busy schedule that included performing on the BBC Radio 1 Stage and joining Yungblud on the Main Stage in one afternoon.
Kim Petras
Woo Ah! It's Kim Petras, making her Reading Festival debut.
Mini Mansions
The Mini Mansions lads, who considerately colour coordinated their suits to the backdrop.
Bastille
Checkmate - the Bastille boys psych themselves up to headline the BBC Radio 1 Stage.
Counterfeit
Counterfeit are all smiles after their killer set opening the Main Stage on Saturday.
Pale Waves
Pale Waves pucker up before they brought their goth-pop to the BBC Radio 1 Stage.
Nothing No Where
Nothing No Where joined us backstage for a quick pic.