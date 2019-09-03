This is an image 13 of 22

Backstage Chvrches chatted about playing their third Reading and Leeds, with multi-instrumentalist Martin Doherty telling us: “It’s kind of funny with bands like Bastille and The 1975 as we all kind of came through at the same time...you become friends with them over the years so it’s cool that we’re all back on the same cycle. Everybody’s still going so it’s quite cool.” Reading and Leeds, basically a big ‘ol school reunion for bands.