New names including full BBC Introducing line-up added to Reading & Leeds Festivals 2019

Over 30 new names are heading to the August double-header

A host of new names have been added to the line-ups for this year’s Reading & Leeds Festivals.

The BBC Introducing stage line-ups have been announced for the double-header, which takes place across the weekend of August 23-25, along with a handful of other additions.

Heading up the Introducing stage on Friday at Reading (Saturday in Leeds) will be Leeds punks Marsicians, and they’re joined at the top of the bill by solo artist LION and three-piece The Mysterines.

Elsewhere on the line-up, the likes of Two Feet, Allan Rayman and YouTube sensation Poppy have also been added.

All these new bands join the festival’s four headliners, revealed last November. The 1975 will headline Reading on the Friday (August 23) and Leeds on the Saturday (August 24), while Foo Fighters will close Reading on Sunday (August 25) after topping the bill at Leeds on Friday. Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots will co-headline on Reading Saturday and in Leeds on the Sunday.