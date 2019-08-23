Festival bosses have reassured fans that the barriers will make the event safer, though

A number of Reading & Leeds festivalgoers have expressed concern after the festivals unveiled its new crowd barriers.

A message on the festival’s official Instagram account said the barriers would improve safety. “Your safety is our number one priority, which is why we’ve introduced a new barrier at the Main Stage.” You can see the post below.

The statement emphasised the barriers wouldn’t implement a “golden circle” system, where only a handful of fans would be allowed near the front. It reads: “The primary barrier is not a golden circle, but will have a restricted capacity. You will be able to move in and out of the area between acts, but please respect instructions from our security team when it is full.”

But some fans have expressed fears over their appearance, saying they look uncomfortable. Katie Butterworth tweeted: “Everyone heading for the barrier at Reading, please bear this in mind. It’s gonna be a tight squeeze, so get there early. These look mad uncomfortable.”

Another fan wrote: “Smart idea, or asking for disaster?”

Another fesitvalgoer wrote: “Reading and Leeds have added some weird ass barrier system that they’ll close at main stage when acts are on. That is going to be so fucked if there’s an emergency?”

NME has contacted Reading Festival organisers for an official response for fans’ concerns.

The festivals starts today (August 23), with The 1975 headlining at Reading and Foo Fighters in Leeds. Twenty One Pilots and Post Malone co-headline on the festival’s other days. You can see stage times for the festival here.