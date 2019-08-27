The story of Reading Festival 2019 – in photos

Reading Festival 2019 is at an end, and we’ve seen the likes of Post Malone, The 1975 and Twenty One Pilots deliver stunning sets over a scorching weekend.
Here’s the story of the how it all went down, in pics.
Friday: Charli XCX
Charli wows the crowd with a mix of stone-cold bangers and new tunes from upcoming album 'Charli', out Sep 13.
Friday: The Chats
Aussie punks The Chats stormed Friday. Anyone for a Smoko?
Friday: The Wombats
"THIS IS NO BRIDGET JONES!"
Friday: Mini Mansions
Mini Mansions get the BBC Radio 1 Stage going during their early afternoon set.
Friday: Clairo
Clairo performing in the UK for the first time since the release of her dreamy debut album, 'Immunity'.
Friday: The 1975
As the sun goes down, it's time for the first headliners of the weekend, The 1975, who kick off with rowdy new track 'People'...
Friday: The 1975
The 1975 bloody love a pink rectangle.
Friday: The 1975
Heeeeere's Matty, getting up close and personal with the fans.
Friday: The 1975
Bunny hats and backpacks are the order of the day when Matty gets on his famous travelator for 'Sincerity is Scary'.
Saturday: Poppy
Things get futuristic as Poppy performs on The Pit/Lock Up Stage.
Saturday: Billie Eilish
The biggest crowd of the weekend? The cult of Billie just keeps on growing. Spotted side of stage: Dave Grohl and daughter Violet.
Saturday: Slowthai
Tyron Frampton. He's lost his trousers, but he's still the ultimate showman.
Saturday: Slowthai
Bottoms up, Slowthai!
Saturday: Slowthai
Slowthai draws one of the biggest crowds of the weekend on the Radio 1 stage. The Doorman cometh!
Saturday: Anderson Paak
Anderson Paak brings the party on a sun-soaked Saturday afternoon.
Saturday: Blossoms
Blossoms have been kicking around for the whole weekend, building up to their third-from-the-top slot on the Main Stage. Massive!
Saturday: Twenty One Pilots
Skeleton Clique assemble! Twenty One Pilots bring fire, and plenty of it, to their co-headline set.
Saturday: Twenty One Pilots
Who else would bring burning cars, back-flipping drummers and ample pyro to the Main Stage? Nice one, Josh and Tyler.
Saturday: Post Malone
Posty delivers a stunning Saturday headline set, instantly silencing the doubters
Saturday: Post Malone
Same time next year, Posty?
Sunday: Yungblud
Yungblud's pop punk sets Reading's Main Stage alight, then Machine Gun Kelly joins in for ‘I Think I’m Okay’.
Sunday: The Distillers
The Distillers return to Reading Festival for the first time since 2004, and boy it's good to have them back.
Sunday: Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly's Sunday set was the perfect warmup for an evening of bellowing back Foos anthems. And Yungblud payed back the earlier favour, joining his pal on stage for their collab ‘I Think I’m Okay’.
Sunday: Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Get in the pit, Frank!
Sunday: Enter Shikari
This is Enter Shikari's fourth of five sets at Reading and Leeds. Knackered, presumably?
Sunday: Chvrches
Chvrches return to Reading for a stunning evening show.
Sunday: Bastille
Raise your hand if you want to be back at Reading right now!
Sunday: Foo Fighters
The Foos pull out all the stops for their fourth Reading Festival headline slot, in a killer three -hour show full of every single one of the hits and (of course!) a Rick Astley guest appearance.
Sunday: Foo Fighters
The Foos try and get Oasis back together, firstly with Taylor Hawkins' bass drum showing the faces of Liam and Noel Gallagher, and secondly with the drummer telling the crowd: “One of these days we’ll get Oasis back. One of these days." If anyone can do it, it's Taylor.