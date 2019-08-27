Trending:

The story of Reading Festival 2019 – in photos

Charlotte Gunn

Reading Festival 2019 is at an end, and we’ve seen the likes of Post Malone, The 1975 and Twenty One Pilots deliver stunning sets over a scorching weekend.

Here’s the story of the how it all went down, in pics.

 

Charli XCX at Reading
Image credit: Jenn Five
Friday: Charli XCX

Charli wows the crowd with a mix of stone-cold bangers and new tunes from upcoming album 'Charli', out Sep 13.

The Chats Reading Festival 2019
Friday: The Chats

Aussie punks The Chats stormed Friday. Anyone for a Smoko?

The Wombats Reading Festival 2019
Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Friday: The Wombats

"THIS IS NO BRIDGET JONES!"

Mini Mansions Reading 2019
Image credit: Jenn Five
Friday: Mini Mansions

Mini Mansions get the BBC Radio 1 Stage going during their early afternoon set.

Clairo Reading Festival 2019
Friday: Clairo

Clairo performing in the UK for the first time since the release of her dreamy debut album, 'Immunity'.

The 1975 at Reading 2019
Image credit: Jenn Five
Friday: The 1975

As the sun goes down, it's time for the first headliners of the weekend, The 1975, who kick off with rowdy new track 'People'...

The 1975 at Reading 2019
Image credit: Jenn Five
Friday: The 1975

The 1975 bloody love a pink rectangle.

The 1975 at Reading 2019
Friday: The 1975

Heeeeere's Matty, getting up close and personal with the fans.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: NME/Andy Ford
Saturday: Poppy

Things get futuristic as Poppy performs on The Pit/Lock Up Stage.

Billie Eilish
Image credit: Jenn Five
Saturday: Billie Eilish

The biggest crowd of the weekend? The cult of Billie just keeps on growing. Spotted side of stage: Dave Grohl and daughter Violet.

Slowthai Reading Festival 2019
Image credit: Andy Ford/NME
Saturday: Slowthai

Tyron Frampton. He's lost his trousers, but he's still the ultimate showman.

Slowthai Reading 2019
Image credit: Andy Ford/NME
Saturday: Slowthai

Bottoms up, Slowthai!

Slowthai Reading 2019
Image credit: Andy Ford/NME
Saturday: Slowthai

Slowthai draws one of the biggest crowds of the weekend on the Radio 1 stage. The Doorman cometh!

Anderson Paak Reading festival
Image credit: Getty Images
Saturday: Anderson Paak

Anderson Paak brings the party on a sun-soaked Saturday afternoon.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five
Saturday: Blossoms

Blossoms have been kicking around for the whole weekend, building up to their third-from-the-top slot on the Main Stage. Massive!

Twenty One Pilots at Reading festival
Saturday: Twenty One Pilots

Skeleton Clique assemble! Twenty One Pilots bring fire, and plenty of it, to their co-headline set.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Andy Ford
Saturday: Twenty One Pilots

Who else would bring burning cars, back-flipping drummers and ample pyro to the Main Stage? Nice one, Josh and Tyler.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jenn Five
Saturday: Post Malone

Posty delivers a stunning Saturday headline set, instantly silencing the doubters

Post Malone Reading Festival 2019
Image credit: Jenn Five
Saturday: Post Malone

Same time next year, Posty?

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Sunday: Yungblud

Yungblud's pop punk sets Reading's Main Stage alight, then Machine Gun Kelly joins in for ‘I Think I’m Okay’.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Sunday: Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly's Sunday set was the perfect warmup for an evening of bellowing back Foos anthems. And Yungblud payed back the earlier favour, joining his pal on stage for their collab ‘I Think I’m Okay’.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Sunday: Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Get in the pit, Frank!

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Andy Ford/NME
Sunday: Chvrches

Chvrches return to Reading for a stunning evening show.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Sunday: Bastille

Raise your hand if you want to be back at Reading right now!

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Sunday: Foo Fighters

The Foos try and get Oasis back together, firstly with Taylor Hawkins' bass drum showing the faces of Liam and Noel Gallagher, and secondly with the drummer telling the crowd: “One of these days we’ll get Oasis back. One of these days." If anyone can do it, it's Taylor.