The story of Romania’s Electric Castle Festival 2019 in pictures

Electric Castle may well be the most interesting music festival you’ve never heard of. Located 45 minutes from Cluj-Napoca in the Romanian countryside, each year it welcomes thousands of punters to their beautiful festival site which is build around the renovated 13th Century Bánffy Castle.

It’s basically the Romanian version of Secret Garden Party or Bestival, with loads of hidden areas and festival secrets just waiting to be discovered. Where else could you find an ice skating rink, a castle full of art installations and a beach all within a 10 minute walk of each other?

And it doesn’t slack on the musical offerings, either, with the line-up this year featuring big hitters Florence + the Machine and Bring Me The Horizon, as well as Tommy Cash, Sofi Tukker and The Vaccines, and a killer schedule of DJs so you could keep dancing until 6am.

Want to know more? Well here’s what went down at this year’s Electric Castle festival.