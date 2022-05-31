The 12 best breaking bands and local talent to see at Mad Cool 2022

Paid partnership with Mad Cool Festival

Mad Cool Festival 2022 isn’t just a celebration of global megastars.

Sure, the likes of Florence And The Machine, Twenty One Pilots, Metallica, Muse and Kings Of Leon are all taking to Madrid’s Valdedebas-Ifema between July 6 and 10 and yes, punters will also see acts like Phoebe Bridgers, Wolf Alice, Yungblud, Sam Fender and Haim nipping at their heels, ready to stake their claim as headliners of the future.

But what Mad Cool does really well is give a platform to new emerging and local talent. In celebrating the Spanish music scene, Mad Cool has a distinct spirit that’s different to any other festival in the world while championing new global talent makes Mad Cool an exciting hub of fresh music, giving fans the chance to discover their new favourite act.

These are the new acts you need to look out for at the 2022 festival.

Irenegarry

Who: Madrid-based artist making nostalgia-tinged bedroom pop. Her music might sound delicate but there’s a fierce ambition in those vulnerable lyrics.

Listen to: ‘Dime Que Me Calle’

For fans of: Mxmtoon, Beabadoobee

Megane Mercury

Who: A real genre adventurer, this Madrid-based musician started out pulling from the worlds of hip-hop but more recently, has been making sunny indie and pulsating dance.

Listen to: ’31 de Enero’

For fans of: The 1975, Tyler, The Creator

Easy Life

Who: An alt-pop band finding optimism in the horror of today, Easy Life’s debut album saw the Leicester-based five-piece tackle everything from boozy nights out to existential dread with the same defiant, sunny sense of hope.

Listen to: ‘Beeswax’

For fans of: Declan McKenna, Brockhampton

Santa Salut

Who: Catalonia-based rapper who speaks up for what she believes in and whose music is rooted in empowerment and love, rather than anger.

Listen to: ‘Self Love’

For fans of: Ashnikko, Megan Thee Stallion

Alfie Templeman

Who: Bedroom- pop daydreamer making stadium-sized choruses, Alfie Templeman uses music as a way to distract, explore and make sense of the wild world around him.

Listen to: ‘Broken’

For fans of: Coldplay, The Vaccines

Guitarricadelafuente

Who: A singer/songwriter from Zaragoza, Guitarricadelafuente made a name for himself with a series of impressive, viral covers before using his own voice to create warm, folksy pop-music that’s as comforting as it is infectious.

Listen to: ‘La de los Amigos’

For fans of: Ed Sheeran, The National

Bikôkô

Who: Taking the gut-wrenching power of soul into the modern age, this Barcelona-based vocalist, producer and multi-instrumentalist shares her heart over interesting beats and daring production.

Listen to: ‘Feel Like’

For fans of: Frank Ocean, Arlo Parks

Baby Queen

Who: Alt-popstar making painfully relatable bangers that’ll make you feel comforted, vindicated and fiery all at once.

Listen to: ‘Colours Of You’

For fans of: Holly Humberstone, Olivia Rodrigo

St. Woods

Who: St. Woods learnt his trade on the streets of Madrid and has since channelled stories of sadness, struggle and heartbreak into slow-burning optimist anthems still fraught with pain.

Listen to: Take All Your Things

For fans of: Phoebe Bridgers, Manchester Orchestra

Sleep Token

Who: Mysterious masked metal band who pull heavily from the worlds of EDM and cinema to create theatrical, eclectic music that sounds like an ambitious future.

Listen to: ‘The Offering’

For fans of: Nine Inch Nails, Swedish House Mafia

Los Invaders

Who: They might live in Valencia, but Los Invaders sound like an intergalactic party-starting machine. Taking influence from indie, dance and nu-rave, their scrappy, euphoric songs are sure to get your body moving.

Listen to: ‘I Wish I Was In Your Head’

For fans of: The Fall, Daft Punk

Sports Team

Who: Sports Team are a group of mates who formed a band based on formative experiences at gigs. They know music can change lives and now they want to do the same for others, creating chaotic indie that’s making community cool again.

Listen to: ‘R Entertainment’

For fans of: Blur, U2

Mad Cool 2022 takes place July 6 – 10 and tickets are available here