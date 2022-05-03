The very best acts to see at Mallorca Live

Ad Feature with Mallorca Live

“The most important international music festival in the Balearic Islands” returns next month. Mallorca Live was founded in 2016 and over the years, has brought together the very best of local talent and international stars.

With a lineup that blends indie, rock and dance, Mallorca Live has previously played host to everyone from Placebo, The Prodigy and Primal Scream to Jamiroquai, Two Door Cinema Club and The Vaccines.

After the past two editions were cancelled due to COVID-19, Mallorca Live are making up for lost time in 2022 with the typically two-day event expanded to three.

The Mediterranean festival runs June 24 – 26 (get your tickets here) and sees pop and rock legends alongside exciting new talent coming to the Old Aquapark Venue in Calvià, Mallorca. With over 80 acts playing over the weekend, we’ve helpfully rounded up the must see acts at Mallorca Live.

Muse

Who: Over the top rock trio well-versed in topping the bill

Why: There can’t be many festivals left in the world that Muse haven’t headlined. With a legendary live show and a new album of rebellious stadium rock anthems on the horizon, this set will be unpredictable but spectacular.

Key track: ‘Compliance’

Christina Aguilera

Who: Pop legend

Why: For over a decade, Christina Aguilera dominated pop culture with fearless anthems like ‘Genie In A Bottle’, ‘Dirrty’ and ‘Fighter’ while in recent years, she’s returned to her roots with Spanish-language EP ‘La Fuerza’. She’s the perfect artist to represent Mallorca Live’s blend of local and international talent.

Key Track: ‘Beautiful’

C. Tangana

Who: Breakthrough Spanish rapper, singer and songwriter

Why: C. Tangana’s Tiny Desk Concert was the most viewed episode of the long-running series in 2021 with 30 million views and counting. Warm, energetic, bombastic and beautiful, it’s everything that’s brilliant about this artist condensed into 15 minutes. With a whole headline set to play with at Mallorca Live though, there’ll be nothing holding this visionary musician back.

Key Track: ‘Demasiadas Mujeres’

Cupido

Who: Energetic electropop Spanish supergroup

Why: Cupido were born to play festivals. With trap artist Pimp Flaco joining bedroom pop band Solo Astra in 2018, the group have quickly established themselves as a genre-bending force to be reckoned with. Armed with a The Simpsons-referencing debut album (‘Can You Lend Me A Feeling’) and a string of energetic, sunshine singles, they’re set to provide the perfect soundtrack to Mallorca Live.

Key Track: ‘La Pared’

Franz Ferdinand

Who: Art rock band with a 20-year career of excellence

Why: Franz Ferdinand may have broken through in 2003 but they’ve always been more than just another indie band. From the art-punk stomp of dancefloor filler ‘Take Me Out’ to the glam rock stomp of recent single ‘Billy Goodbye’, the Scottish group know how to have a good time. Touring in support of Greatest Hits collection ‘Hits To The Head’, their appearance at Mallorca Live is going to feature nothing but the best of the best.

Key Track: ‘Do You Want To’

Check out the complete lineup below and grab your tickets here.