TRNSMT Festival to go ahead in Glasgow this September

TRNSMT Festival will go ahead in Glasgow this September, organisers have confirmed.

50,000 people will descend on Glasgow Green from September 10-12 to take in sets from the likes of The Courteeners, Ian Brown, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers.

DF Concerts CEO Geoff Ellis has now confirmed that the festival will go ahead after Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that most Covid restrictions will end in Scotland from August 9.

“I’m delighted to confirm we’ve got the permission to go ahead with TRNSMT which is amazing, it’ll be so emotional. It’ll be two years since the last TRNSMT so people will be raring to go,” Ellis told the BBC.

“We’re so excited, we can’t wait to welcome 50,000 people at Glasgow Green non-socially distanced and with a great line-up.”

YASSS. We WILL be back together this September💥 See you on the Green. #cinchxTRNSMT pic.twitter.com/kNZtqFjd4L — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) August 3, 2021

Ellis also said it was “logical” to assume that fans would have to show proof of a negative lateral flow test for entry, despite Ian Brown previously pulling out of a festival after claiming it required similar conditions.

The indie veteran has been a vocal critic of coronavirus vaccinations over the last year and has shared conspiracy theories related to the pandemic on several occasions.

He cancelled his performance at Warrington’s Neighbourhood Weekender in September and said he would “never sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance”.

Neighbourhood Weekender has never stated that crowds must be vaccinated as a condition of entry.

As for TRNSMT, Ellis said he did not believe vaccination would be a requirement to attend events – but offered to host a vaccination bus inside TRNSMT.

“I don’t think the Scottish government will insist on vaccination for clubs because I don’t think they believe in that,” he said.

“But I think they want to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated and I would say the same. I’ve even suggested to the Scottish government if they want to put a vaccination bus into TRNSMT we’d be happy to host that, it’s on the table.

“But I don’t think it’ll become a condition of entry in Scotland. It’s fraught with legal conditions.”

Brown is yet to respond to the news.