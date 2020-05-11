Truck Festival organisers “devastated” after 2020 event is cancelled

Organisers of this year’s Truck Festival have been forced to cancel the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks, and Catfish and the Bottlemen were due to top the festival bill over the weekend of July 31-August 2 at Hill Farm in Steventon, Oxfordshire.

Blossoms, Sundara Karma, DMA’s, La Roux, Pale Waves, The Big Moon, Easy Life, The Pigeon Detectives, The Hives, Swim Deep, Shame, Sports Team, The Magic Gang, Dinosaur Pile Up, The Lathums, and Matt Maltese, were also set to perform.

But in a statement, which you can read below, organisers have now said the bash has been cancelled.

“We’d like to start by saying how eternally grateful the whole team is for all the support and messages you’ve given us through this difficult period, it’s been a tough time for all of us and we’d like to thank you for your patience,” the statement said.

“We’ve tried every possible avenue to make this year’s show a possibility. However, regrettably, we have to let you know; after a full review with the relevant local authorities; and with the best interests and safety of our festival-goers, artists, staff, the emergency services and our suppliers, in mind; we are truly devastated to confirm that Truck Festival will not be able to take place this year.”

Truck Festival organisers have already announced next year’s event will take place July 23-25, 2021 and have confirmed tickets, upgrades and glamping for this year’s festival will automatically be rolled over.

They also added: “If, for any reason at all, you’re not able to join us for the new dates, you’ll be able to claim a refund on all tickets, upgrades and glamping. We’re working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch with instructions on the next steps within 7 days.

“Thank you again for your continued support, it really does help the festival keep going year after year and Truck would be absolutely nothing without you guys. We also want to offer our thanks and gratitude from the whole team for the continued dedication and hard work of all at the NHS, key workers and volunteers in trying to combat this horrible pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Truck Festival recently joined forces with fitness guru Mr Motivator to help raise funds for The Trussell Trust.